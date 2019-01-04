TamilRockers 2019 websites: Complete list of illegal TamilRockers websites blocked by Indian government

After movies like Zero, 2.0, Maari 2, Simmba, Aquaman were leaked online, TamilRockers has become rather notorious. A day before Rajinikanth's blockbuster movie was to be released, the filmmakers implored the Madras High Court to block illegal sites, including the infamous TamilRockers. However, blocking TamilRockers has proved to be somewhat like holding sand. Once an illegal url is taken down, a new one sprouts to continue the business. Moreover, TamilRockers has members contributing to the site from across the globe, making it challenging to tackle the illegal operations.

TamilRockers' business is a simple case of demand and supply. Movie lovers who do not want to spend on a release end up downloading a pirated copy on the TamilRockers site. As more patrons continue to visit their site, they continue to provide movies for free downloads. This way TamilRockers makes money while eating away a chunk of the movies' producers' earnings.

What is TamilRockers?

TamilRockers is an illegal, pirating site that has been releasing big-budget movies online. According to reports, before the release of a big movie, TamilRockers threatens to release the movie online on its opening day.

Once it has a print, TamilRockers uploads the movie online for its patrons.

Who uploads content on TamilRockers?

According to various reports there are multiple contributing members from across the globe. The movies are uploaded once any member manages to capture a print from a local theatre.

The members are paid on the basis of the number of times a print is downloaded.

Why is TamilRockers still operating?

TamilRockers is not legal and has been blocked over and over. However, once an url is taken down, they manage to set up another proxy url. Taking TamilRockers down permanently is, hence, a rather uphill task.

A senior cyber cell officer had told The Indian Express earlier: "TamilRockers is not run by a single individual or entity, it is a scattered group of people, who may be anonymous to each other, possibly working abroad. On multiple occasions, during blockbuster movie leaks, we have found that their sites were often hosted by proxy servers based in Russia or Ukraine or countries that give immunity from legal action."

Which movies have been released by TamilRockers?

TamilRockers release movies indiscriminately as there is a want for movies of all languages in India. Recent movies released by TamilRockers include Shah Rukh Khan's Zero, Rajinikanth-Akshay Kumar's 2.0, Aamir Khan's Thugs of Hindostan, Yash's KGF: Chapter 1, Thalapathy Vijay's Sarkar, Dhanush's Maari 2, Mohanlal's Odiyan and many more.

What kind of urls does TamilRockers use?

TamilRockers has multiple blocked urls. Here is the list: tamilrockers.py, tamilrockers.mv, tamilyogi.fm, tamilrockers.ch, tamilrockers.ci, tamilrockers.bx, tamilrockers.hn, tamilrockers.bz, www.tamilrockers.to, tamilrockers.com, tamilrockers.to, tamilrockers.in, tamilrockers.co, tamilrockers.net, tamilrockers.to, tamilrockers.cl, tamilrockers.la, tamilrockers.tel, tamilrockers.com, tamilrockers.li, tamilrockers.cr, tamilrockers.ph, tamilrockers.tv, tamilrockers.ms, tamilrockers.bz, tamilrockers.by, tamilrockers.ci, tamilrockers.com, and tamilrockers.lv.

