Thalapathy Vijay, Vijay Sethupathi-starrer Master to release in January; Hindi version titled Vijay The Master

Despite Salman Khan's Radhe and Akshay Kumar's Sooryavanshi releasing in theatres in the beginning of 2021, all eyes are on the Thalapathy Vijay and Vijay Sethupathi-starrer Master. The makers have announced that the film, which was due to release in April this year but got delayed due to COVID-19 lockdown, is all set to hit the theatres on January 13, 2021. The film has been granted a U/A certificate by the censor board.

The Vijay film is grabbing headlines because it will also be released in Hindi for pan-India audience. The Hindi version will be titled "Vijay The Master". Producer Jagadish tweeted, "#Thalapathy @actorvijay na's #VijayTheMaster is here to shatter your screens! Happy to associate with @B4UMotionPics for #MasterInHindi! #Master"

The film bankrolled by Xavier Britto features actors Shanthanu Bhagyaraj, Malavika Mohanan, Nassar, Andrea Jeremiah and Arjun in significant roles.

Earlier, rumours were rife regarding an OTT platform release for the thriller starring Makkal Selvan and Thalapathy. Makers put all rumours to rest via an official statement.

The statement read, "As we continue to battle the pandemic, we hope you are all safe and doing fine. We understand and can feel the amount of excitement among the audience to celebrate our #Master in theatres. We await the Big Day to come, as much as you do. With a lot of rumour surfacing in the past few days, we would like to clarify our stand on it. Though we have an offer from a reputed OTT service provider, we prefer the theatrical release, which is the need of the hour for the industry to survive the ongoing crisis. We also request the theatre owners to stand with us and provide their support for reviving the Tamil film industry. We hope to reach out to you soon, with the good news. Stay safe."