Coolie No. 1 released on Amazon Prime Video; Twitterati react to Varun and Sara's film

Within hours of Coolie No. 1's release on Amazon Prime Video, reviews on the film started floating on Twitter and most of them were not positive. While some took the time to type out their review, others expressed their feeling towards the movie via memes

twitter-logoBusinessToday.In | December 25, 2020 | Updated 18:20 IST
Coolie No. 1 has Paresh Rawal, Javed Jaffery, Rajpal Yadav and Johnny Lever in supporting roles

Varun Dhawan starrer Coolie No. 1, that was released last night on Amazon Prime Video, has received mixed reviews from film critics and moviegoers. The film is a remake of Govinda and Karisma Kapoor's film which was released in 1995. David Dhawan has returned to direct the remake of his own film 25 years later. The film stars his son Varun Dhawan in the titular role, alongside him is Sara Ali Khan. The trailer of the film was released on November 27, 2020. The film has Paresh Rawal, Javed Jaffery, Rajpal Yadav and Johnny Lever in supporting roles.

Within hours of the film's release on Amazon Prime Video, reviews on the film started floating on Twitter and most of them were not positive. While some took the time to type out their review, others expressed their feeling towards the movie via memes. Check a few of these out: 

However, not all who were tweeting about Coolie No. 1 had negative things to say. Some even liked the movie.

Coolie No. 1 was originally expected to release on May 1, 2020, but it got delayed because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Later, it was announced that the film will be released on Amazon Prime Video on December 25. 

This the second time that the father-son duo of Varun Dhawan and David Dhawan have remade a comedy from the 1990s. In 2017, they had made Judwaa 2 which was a reboot of the 1997 Salman Khan starrer Judwaa, which was also directed by David Dhawan.

