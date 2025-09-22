‘The Ba****ds of Bollywood’: Human rights panel urges case against Ranbir Kapoor for vaping scene

Trouble is in the horizon for Aryan Khan-directed ‘The Ba****ds of Bollywood’ for a scene involving Ranbir Kapoor. On the face of it, the scene is innocuous, but a human rights panel has taken umbrage over the usage of vape in the scene.

The National Human Rights Commission has asked Mumbai Police to register a case against Ranbir Kapoor, the producers of the web show, and Netflix for their involvement in the advertisement, depiction, or promotion of e-cigarettes, which is in contravention of the Prohibition of Electronic Cigarettes Act, 2019.

The scene in question featured Ranbir Kapoor, Karan Johar and Anya Singh, and had depicted the star actor smoking an e-cigarette without any warning or disclaimer. Complainant Vinay Joshi told the commission that the scene was streamed openly, which misled or negatively influenced young viewers. He said that the promotion of such banned substances disrespects law enforcement, and harms public health and morality.

The commission has now issued a notice to the Secretary of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, and urged appropriate action to immediately prohibit such content that may influence young generations adversely. The Commissioner of Police, Mumbai has been asked to initiate an investigation into the identity and operations of manufacturers and importers of electronic cigarettes.

Aryan Khan’s ‘The Ba****ds of Bollywood’ that’s streaming on Netflix currently features Bobby Deol, Lakshya, Raghav Juyal, Sahher Bambba, Anya Singh, Mona Singh, Manish Chaudhari, Rajat Bedi, Gautami Kapoor and Manoj Pahwa.

The web show also has a wide list of cameos including Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Salman Khan, SS Rajamouli, Ranveer Singh, Ranbir Kapoor, Badshah, Emraan Hashmi, Rajkummar Rao, Arjun Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Shanaya Kapoor, Maheep Kapoor, Shalini Passi, Neelam Kothari, Bhavna Pandey, Seema Kiran Sajdeh, Orry, and more.