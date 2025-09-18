'The Bads of Bollywood' reactions: Meta humour holds Aryan Khan’s directorial debut, predictable twists put netizens off

Aryan Khan has made his directorial debut with 'The Bads of Bollywood', which premiered on Netflix on 18 September at 12:30 pm. The series consists of seven episodes and is presented as genre-defying, mixing self-awareness with cheeky humour.

Soon after the show was released on Netflix, netizens were quick to share their reactions. While some users found the meta humour funny, others were put off by the predictable plot.

"Saw first two episodes and I am having fun. This is very entertaining and the meta humour is working perfectly. It made me laugh my a** off on a few ocassions," one of the users commented.

"One time watch, has its moments. Otherwise as other comments say, gets boring or lengthy(pacing is off). Good meta jokes tho. Humour lands," a second user wrote.

"Cringefest.....I was hoping for a kind of darker version of luck by chance, but it's really boring. All the twists are predictable," a Redditor wrote.

"Plot’s a bit all over the place, but honestly, the visuals and set design carry it. Cinematography is top-notch," a fourth user said.

"Two episodes in. It’s a little slow, little boring. Ranveer Singh was great. Other cameos are also nice. Sorry but I find the main lead Lakshya a little boring and uncharismatic," yet another user wrote.

"I liked it. It was a no brainer 1 time watch," a user commented.

The show is co-written by Aryan Khan, Bilal Siddiqi, and Manav Chauhan. It is produced by Gauri Khan under the banner of Red Chillies Entertainment. This marks Aryan Khan's first experience as a director, drawing attention to a new creative voice in the streaming space.

'The Bads of Bollywood' features a notable ensemble cast, including Bobby Deol, Lakshya, Sahher Bambba, Manoj Pahwa, Mona Singh, Manish Chaudhari, Raghav Juyal, Anya Singh, Vijayant Kohli, and Gautami Kapoor.

The series is described as genre-defying and is said to weave self-awareness with cheeky humour. This approach suggests a focus on innovative storytelling techniques.

Aryan Khan’s involvement as both creator and co-writer adds an element of personal vision to the project. The writing team, consisting of Bilal Siddiqi and Manav Chauhan alongside Aryan, contributed to the story’s development.

Gauri Khan’s role as producer under Red Chillies Entertainment links the series to an established production house. The production team aimed to support the creative direction outlined by the writers.

The project unites an ensemble cast and creative professionals who bring a range of experiences to the production. The series’ genre-blending style sets it apart from many traditional releases.

'Bads of Bollywood' is now available for viewing on Netflix, offering audiences the chance to experience Aryan Khan’s debut as a director and co-writer.