The Kerala Story’ actress Adah Sharma shares update after her road accident

The Kerala Story actress, Adah Sharma, has taken to Twitter to share a health update after news of her road accident broke out earlier today. Fans of the actress, worried, took to Twitter to trend the actress in search of an update.

The actress responded to the worried fans by updating them on her condition, stating that she was “fine” and that there was “nothing major” or “serious” regarding the accident. She thanked the fans for showing concern.

"I'm fine guys . Getting a lot of messages because of the news circulating about our accident. The whole team ,all of us are fine, nothing serious , nothing major but thank you for the concern," she wrote on Twitter.

I'm fine guys . Getting a lot of messages because of the news circulating about our accident. The whole team ,all of us are fine, nothing serious , nothing major but thank you for the concern ❤️❤️ — Adah Sharma (@adah_sharma) May 14, 2023

The actress and her team reportedly met with a road accident on Sunday while journeying to the Hindu Ekta Yatra in Karimnagar. The event was then called off. With news of the accident hitting the internet, fans rushed in search of an update and got the actress trending.

This doesn’t mark the first time the The Kerala Story actress has been on the news as the actress has been at the receiving end of constant death threats and backlash in relation to her role in The Kerala Story.

The film has been marked with controversy from the get-go, with the film being banned in West Bengal. Theatres in Tamil Nadu have also refused to screen the film due to its content.

Despite all the controversy surrounding it, the film has soared at the box office, making Rs 8.03 crore on its opening day and now inching closer to 150 crores as the 10th day rolls around.

Adah Sharma took to Twitter to celebrate the film's success at the box office, thanking the audience for helping the film rake in the highest amount a female-led movie has in its first week despite the controversy surrounding it.

Sharma wrote on Twitter: “Discrediting my sincerity, mocking my integrity , threats , Our teaser getting shadow banned,the movie getting banned in certain states,slander campaigns launched...BUT you ,the audience made #TheKeralaStory the no1 female lead movie first week of all time !!wowww! Audience aap Jeet Gaye you won and now we go international #adahsharma”

Discrediting my sincerity, mocking my integrity , threats ,

Our teaser getting shadow banned,the movie getting banned in certain states,slander campaigns launched...BUT you ,the audience made #TheKeralaStory the no1 female lead movie first week of all time !!wowww! Audience aap… pic.twitter.com/yxZhTSRq8G — Adah Sharma (@adah_sharma) May 13, 2023

Also Watch: IPL 2023 Gujarat Titans (GT) vs Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH): Key players to watch today, match timings, and more