Tiger vs Pathaan: Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan's face-off script secured, shoot to start in Mar 2024

Cinematic stalwarts, Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan are set to share screens in a clash of titanic proportions. The script for their much-anticipated face-off in Tiger vs Pathaan is officially sealed, setting the stage for an exhilarating shoot slated to begin in March 2024.

The makers of the much-anticipated Tiger vs. Pathaan starring Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan are set to start preparation in November.

In this Siddharth Anand directorial, the upcoming film will unleash a distinct dynamic of two super spies, Tiger and Pathaan, for a face-off.

“Tiger vs Pathaan’s script is locked after the two mega-stars of Hindi cinema gave their nod to the script. This film is a huge milestone moment because it sees the two giants of Indian cinema come together for a full-fledged film after their box office juggernaut Karan Arjun. They had to first love the script and get convinced that it has the goods to satisfy the expectations of people about their big on-screen reunion,” said a trade source and Pinkvilla.

Producer Aditya Chopra told the two stars the screenplays in two separate meetings a few months back. The stars have fallen in love with the story and are all set to undergo a lengthy 5-month preparation period for the film before beginning production next year.

The film is being billed as the biggest film ever made in India. It will be the third installment in the YRF Spy Universe, which began with the Tiger series, which included Ek Tha Tiger (2012) and Tiger Zinda Hai (2017), starring Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif. It was followed by War (2019), starring Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff, and Pathan, starring Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, and John Abraham.

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan, which has taken the box office by storm, has entered the Rs 400 crore club at the domestic box office. The Atlee directorial earned about Rs 21 crore on its second Friday (September 15), as per the trade portal Sacnilk.

In terms of worldwide box office collection, Jawan, which also stars Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, and Deepika Padukone in a special appearance, is gearing up to breach the Rs 700 crore-mark.

A Red Chillies Entertainment presentation, 'Jawan' is produced by Gauri Khan and co-produced by Gaurav Verma. The high-octane action thriller also stars Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, Girija Oak, Sanjeeta Bhattacharya, Lehar Khan, Aaliyah Qureshi, Ridhi Dogra, Sunil Grover and Mukesh Chhabra as well as Sanjay Dutt in a cameo appearance.

