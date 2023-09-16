'End of an era': Anand Mahindra, Ronnie Screwvala, other Mumbaikars bid goodbye to diesel-run double-decker bus

On Friday evening, Mumbaikars bid adieu to the last diesel-run double-decker bus of the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) undertaking. As the city will no longer witness the charm of the iconic red double-decker buses, which have been an integral part of Mumbai's public transport system for more than 80 years, people of the city took to Twitter to share their fond memories.
"Hello, Mumbai Police? I’d like to report the theft of one of my most important childhood memories," wrote industrialist Anand Mahindra on X, formerly known as Twitter.
The bus started its final trip on route 415 from the Andheri railway station to SEEPZ village in the western suburbs around 11.05 pm. After reaching the destination, it headed for Marol depot of BEST.
It may however be noted that three open-deck diesel-run double-deckers used for sightseeing tours in South Mumbai are still in operation. These buses will go off the road on October 5, BEST officials said, as per PTI.
Serial entrepreneur Ronnie Screwvala wrote, "End of an era. A Mumbai icon. I remember my whole school life I took Route 63 from Grant Road to Colaba and then later Route 126...truly the BEST."
"End of era for.... #doubledecker," a user wrote on X.
Another recalled, "Sitting on the first row of the upper deck, the early morning Mumbai air hitting my face, swerving aside in excitement every time a tree branch came dangerously close & swelling with pride as I saw the Oberoi’s (where my dad worked) skyline appear from a distance! #doubledecker"
"Every Sunday morning Route 123 from churchgate to RC church. We friends sat on the upper deck front seats with the wind in our face and pretended we were riding a dragon, thank u for the lovely memories #doubledecker," a user stated.
Members of the commuter group `Aapali BEST Aaplyasathi' and a few bus lovers were reportedly present at Andheri East to bid farewell to the double-decker on its last journey.
Rupesh Shelatkar, president of `Aapali BEST Aaplyasathi', told PTI that apart from common citizens, celebrities like Junior Mehmood, a famous bollywood actor, were also present there.
A cake was cut at the hands of BEST drivers and conductors. The passengers and assembled bus lovers clapped their hands and expressed gratitude for the bus.
