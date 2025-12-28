'Took the money and then...': Producer warns of legal action as Akshaye Khanna quits Drishyam 3

After strong praise for his performance in Dhurandhar, Akshaye Khanna is now in the news for a different reason. The actor has exited Drishyam 3, leading to a controversy in which the film’s producer has accused him of unprofessional behaviour and said legal action will be taken.

Speaking to India Today, producer Kumar Mangat Pathak confirmed that Jaideep Ahlawat has been cast in place of Khanna in the upcoming Drishyam film. Mangat said Khanna backed out of the project ten days before his scheduled shoot, despite signing an agreement and receiving payment.

According to the producer, all discussions and paperwork had already been completed when communication with the actor suddenly stopped.

“The time given to him is now over. Whatever legal action needs to be taken will be handled by our legal team,” Mangat said, adding that a legal notice has already been sent. He also said, “No, there has been no reply. No response at all.”

Mangat claimed the actor’s behaviour changed after the success of Dhurandhar. “When someone’s thinking goes wrong, this is what happens,” he said. He added that the team first tried to understand the situation before deciding to move legally.

Speaking about their past association, Mangat said the episode was disappointing. “When I made a film, Section 375, with him, he had been sitting at home for almost four years. Nobody was going to him. I made films with him, I gave him Drishyam. After Drishyam, I told him that after this film, people will start writing roles for you,” he said.

The producer alleged that despite signing the contract and taking the money, Khanna later refused to continue. “Everything was done. He took the money from me, signed the agreement, and after that, he turned around and refused.” Mangat said repeated attempts to speak to the actor failed. “We tried to speak to him, but he doesn’t take calls. He doesn’t reply to messages. This is an unprofessional way of working.”

He also said the actor’s exit came after money had already been spent. “Four days earlier, you are hugging the director, praising the film, and four days later, you stop answering calls. I had paid the costume designer, agreements were signed, looks were decided. Money was spent.”

One key issue, according to Mangat, was related to continuity and the actor’s look. “Everything was discussed and decided. Then suddenly one day he says he wants to grow his hair. Abhishek told him that the film picks up from the same night it ended, where will four hours of hair come from?” Mangat said. He added that after initially agreeing, the actor stopped responding. “He said he agreed with us, but later people around him started influencing him again. When the director asked to meet and discuss, there was no response. No calls, no messages.”

The actor later informed the team of his decision. “Then he sent a message saying he won’t do it,” Mangat confirmed.

With the shoot schedule at risk, the makers decided to recast the role with Jaideep Ahlawat. Mangat called the change a positive one. “Sometimes God does things for the good. He is a better actor and a better human being. Working with him will be a pleasure.”

Reacting to the idea that Khanna’s recent success gave him confidence to step away, Mangat said, “Let him do a solo film now, then we’ll see how many people come to theatres just for Akshaye Khanna.”

He said viewers will approve of the new casting. “When you watch the film, you’ll be very happy with how we have changed Jaideep Ahlawat’s role and shaped the character. People will say we made the right decision.”

Confirming that the project is back on schedule, Mangat said, “We have taken Jaideep, we are shooting with him, everything is moving ahead.” On legal action, he added, “We will definitely go to court and ask for compensation.” So far, Akshaye Khanna has not responded to these allegations.

Meanwhile, Dhurandhar 2 is set to release in theatres on March 19, 2026.