The gangster world is only the starting point. Set in post-independence Goa, Toxic creates a space where power and jealousy can change people's lives. Violence is part of the environment, but the film is more interested in what leads people towards it. Love can make someone vulnerable. Family can become a reason to fight. Loyalty can be tested. And revenge can take a person much further than they ever intended to go.

That is also why the film takes its time. Geetu does not rush through the characters simply to get to the next action sequence. Their motivations are revealed gradually, and the relationships become clearer as the story progresses. There are several characters here, and most of them have their own journey. This gives the film a larger feel and keeps it from becoming a straightforward hero-versus-villain story.

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Yash gets to play two very different characters in Raya and Ticket. Raya is firmly part of the gangster world, while Ticket brings another emotional layer to the film. The difference between them gives Yash plenty of scope, and he makes the most of it. His quieter scenes have weight, but when the film asks him to go into full mass mode, he is completely at home. His screen presence carries many of the film's biggest moments.

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The supporting cast does not disappear behind the hero. Nayanthara's Ganga adds strength and emotion, while Kiara Advani's Nadia brings a softer side to the story. Kiara's warmth and vulnerability work well against the darker world around her. Huma Qureshi's Elizabeth has a strong personality, while Rukmini Vasanth makes a mark as Mellisa with a more understated performance. Tara Sutaria's Rebecca, Akshay Oberoi's Tony, Darrell D'Silva's Salvador and Sudev Nair's Karmadi also have their own arcs. Their presence helps make the film feel like a world populated by real characters rather than just supporting players.

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The first half is patient but never without purpose. There is a massy flavour to it, yet the film is quietly building its foundation. Relationships develop, tensions rise and the gangster story starts taking shape. Geetu lets the audience settle into this strange world before dropping a massive interval block. It is a proper pause-and-process moment, the kind that leaves you wondering what the second half could possibly bring.

It brings a lot more violence.

The second half takes the film into much more aggressive territory. The action becomes bigger and more intense, but there is also a raw quality to it. The characters are driven by instinct, anger and survival. The violence feels brutal rather than polished, and that fits the world of the film. The scale is huge, but the emotion behind the sequences is what gives them real impact.

At the same time, the film does not abandon its softer side. Love and family continue to influence the characters even when the stakes become much higher. The relationships between Raya, Ticket, Ganga and Nadia give the story an emotional centre. Their choices have consequences, and those consequences make the action feel more personal.

There is also a deliberate mystery to the storytelling. Not every detail is explained immediately. Some characters reveal themselves slowly, while certain relationships make more sense only after the story moves forward. It is the kind of narrative where paying attention helps. The film trusts the audience enough to connect some of the dots on its own.

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The climax follows that same idea. It does not simply take the easiest route to the finish line. There is an unexpected turn in the final stretch, adding another layer to the story. The ending is not only about spectacle. It also gives the characters' journeys some meaning and leaves you thinking about what happened after the lights come up.

What makes Toxic stand out is its willingness to mix things that do not always sit comfortably together. It is a gangster drama, but it is also a family story. It is a mass action film, but it has moments of genuine emotion. It is violent and primal, yet it is also interested in love and redemption. Geetu Mohandas does not try to make the film simple, and that is both its challenge and its charm.

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The 3-hour-14-minute runtime is substantial, but the film has clearly been built on a large canvas. There are characters to introduce, relationships to explore and a world that needs time to unfold. When the action arrives, the scale becomes even more apparent. This is cinema designed to be watched with an audience, where the big moments can land properly.

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Yash gives Toxic the star presence it needs, but the film belongs equally to Geetu Mohandas and the world she has created. The cast adds depth, the action provides the spectacle and the emotional relationships stop the film from becoming hollow.

KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations LLP deserve credit for backing a film that takes such a large and ambitious approach. Toxic brings together gangster drama, love, family, loyalty, revenge and redemption without losing its mass appeal. It is a film with plenty of noise, but there is also a thoughtful story underneath it. That combination makes it worth experiencing in a theatre