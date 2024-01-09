Trailer of Mahesh Babu's 'Guntur Kaaram' gets 39 million views in 24 hours; breaks Salaar's record

Trailer of Guntur Kaaram, which features Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu in the lead role, has logged record views within the first 24 hours of its release on YouTube. The film's trailer has logged more than 39 million views in its first 24 hours, making it the most viewed south Indian trailer in 24 hours.

Guntur Kaaram's trailer is trending on number 1 on YouTube, as per the film's makers. With this, the film has outdone Prabhas' latest theatrical outing Salaar: Part 1- Ceasefire. The trailer of Salaar had garnered around 32 million views in the first 24 hours.

"𝐀𝐋𝐋 𝐓𝐈𝐌𝐄 𝐑𝐄𝐂𝐎𝐑𝐃!!! 𝟑𝟗 𝐌𝐈𝐋𝐋𝐈𝐎𝐍+ Views & Counting for #GunturKaaramTrailer. 𝗠𝗢𝗦𝗧 𝗩𝗜𝗘𝗪𝗘𝗗 𝗦𝗢𝗨𝗧𝗛 𝗜𝗡𝗗𝗜𝗔𝗡 𝗧𝗥𝗔𝗜𝗟𝗘𝗥 in 𝟮𝟰 𝗛𝗢𝗨𝗥𝗦. 𝐓𝐑𝐄𝐍𝐃𝐈𝐍𝐆 #𝟏 on #YouTube. https://youtu.be/DYLG65xz55U #GunturKaaramOnJan12th. Superstar @urstrulyMahesh #GunturKaaram," the film's makers said in a post on its official X (formerly Twitter) handle.

The trailer of the upcoming Mahesh Babu film shows the Telugu superstar in top form as Ramana Reddy, who delivers massy dialogues and packs some punches in with style. Guntur Kaaram's trailer is packed with emotional scenes showcasing Ramana's relationship with his family. Not only this. the "highly inflammable" trailer also boasts of high on adrenaline action scenes.

The film sold a total of 83.83 lakh tickets for 268 shows across India. The top contributors to the film's advance bookings for the first day were Bengaluru, Chennai, Mysuru, Mangaluru and Shivamogga respectively, as per film trade portal Sacnilk.

As of now, 107 shows of the film in Bengaluru are listed on online booking platforms. Of these, around 16.82 per cent or 18 shows are full, as per media reports. These numbers are impressive given the fact that only the film's Telugu version is available for booking tickets and advance booking is open only in Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Odisha.

Directed by Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo maker Trivikram Srinivas, the film focuses on the king of underworld of Guntur city who falls in love with a journalist working to expose the illegal activities in the city.

The film features Mahesh Babu, Sreeleela, Ramya Krishnan, Jagapathi Babu, Jayaram, Prakash Raj and Meenakshi Chaudhary. Guntur Kaaram will hit theatres worldwide on January 12 alongside Chiranjeevi-backed Hanu Man and Vijay Sethupathi and Katrina Kaif-starrer Merry Christmas.

