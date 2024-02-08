Vidhu Vinod Chopra's 12th Fail, starring Vikrant Massey, only Indian film in IMDb top 50 list

Vidhu Vinod Chopra's film 12th Fail, starring Vikrant Massey and Medha Shankar, continues to garner acclaim worldwide. It boasts an IMDb rating of 9.2 out of 10 and has won numerous awards. It has also been listed amongst the best films of the year in India.

The film completed 100 days in theatres this weekend and has climbed to the 50th spot on the list of 250 best films. Director Vidhu Vinod Chopra expressed his joy on social media, comparing the achievement to his adoration for the film Cinema Paradiso, which holds a rank above 12th Fail.

Commenting on the development, Vidhu Vinod Chopra Films said on Instagram: "VVC has spent his life talking to everyone about how much he worships Cinema Paradiso and 12th Fail has now secured the #50 spot in the top 250 films of all time, a rank below the film he worships."

" 'I'm still that little boy from Kashmir. To see my film right next to Cinema Paradiso... what do I even say? I can now die in peace'-- VVC," the post concluded.

The film is not just the highest-rated Indian film but also the highest-rated film of 2023 on IMDb. 12th Fail topped the list with 9.2/10 rating, followed by Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (8.6/10), Oppenheimer (8.4/10), and Godzilla Minus One (8.3/10).

Moreover, Filmmaker Vishal Bharadwaj, known for movies like Haider and Omkara, praised the Vikrant Massey-led film at the Jaipur Literature Festival recently. Bharadwaj described the massive success of the film "like a silver lining" and said filmmakers are not exploring whether movies like Jawan, Pathaan, and Animal or any "mindless South Indian action film" will work for the audience.

"A silver lining in this is the success of 12th Fail. There is no star, there is no weirdness, the background score is also beautiful. It is pure filmmaking by Vidhu Vinod Chopra and I think this is his best film," said Bharadwaj.

12th Fail box office collection, OTT details

Besides this, 12th Fail was also declared a superhit at the box office by film industry and trade analysts. Made at a budget of around Rs 20 crore, the film raked in Rs 66.50 crore in India and Rs 70.05 crore worldwide in terms of gross box office collections, as per film trade portal Sacnilk. The film is currently streaming on Disney+Hotstar.

12th Fail story, cast

12th Fail is based on a true story, depicting the struggles of UPSC aspirants, and encourages resilience in the face of failure. The film features Vikrant Massey, Medha Shankar, Anant V Joshi, Anshumaan Pushkar, Geeta Agarwal Sharma, Harish Khanna, Sarita Joshi and Priyanshu Chatterjee in prominent roles.

The film, directed by Vidhu Vinod Chopra, released on October 27 last year in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

