Vidya Balan-starrer Shakuntala Devi trailer to release on Amazon Prime today

The trailer of Vidya Balan's upcoming film Shakuntala Devi is all set to release today on Amazon Prime. Balan took to Instagram to announce the release date of the trailer and wrote, "Get ready to meet the genius! Trailer out tomorrow. Meet Shakuntala Devi on Prime on July 31." She also shared a short teaser of the film. The teaser features Balan saying how in maths "there are no rules, just magic". She also introduces herself as "myself Shakuntala" before asking everyone to be prepared to meet her "best friend maths". Cheers of children can also be heard in the background.

The film is based on the life of mathematics genius, Shakuntala Devi, also known as the human computer. Her talent was discovered at the age of 5, when she solved a maths problem assigned to 18-year-old students. While talking about the film on an earlier occasion, Vidya stated, "Shakuntala Devi was truly someone who embraced her individuality, had a strong feminist voice and braved many a naysayer to reach the pinnacle of success. But what truly fascinates me is that you wouldn't normally associate a fun person math.... and she completely turns that perception on its head."

Shakuntala Devi is written by Anu Menon and Nayanika Mahtani. Menon has also directed the film. The film stars Sanya Malhotra, Jisshu Sengupta and Amit Sadh in pivotal roles. Shakuntala Devi will release on Amazon Prime on July 31.

