'Watch Oppenheimer' takes Google by storm after Cillian Murphy's film bags 13 Oscars nominations; searches skyrocket 376%

'Watch Oppenheimer' took Google by storm after the Christopher Nolan-helmed autobiographical drama Oppenheimer, featuring Cillian Murphy and Emily Blunt in the lead roles bagged a total of 13 nominations at the Oscars 2024 on Tuesday. The online searches for the term 'watch Oppenheimer' skyrocketed by a massive 376 per cent, according to the Google data combined by UK-based search monitor Casino Alpha.

Another search term that logged prominent search trends was 'stream Oppenheimer'. 'Stream Oppenheimer' received a 280 per cent boost in its searches on Google on January 23.

Commenting on the rise in search trends, a spokesperson for Casino Alpha said: "These victories hint at an exceptional award season for "Oppenheimer." Having already swept up eight wins at the Critics' Choice Movie Awards and an additional 144 others, the tension is building to see if it will bring home the grand prize!"

Oppenheimer at Oscars 2024

Oppenheimer has garnered a whopping 13 nominations at the Oscars 2024-- Best Picture, Best Actor, Best Supporting Actor, Best Supporting Actress, Best Director, Best Original Score, Best Cinematography, Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Production Design, Best Costume Design, Best Makeup and Hairstyling, Best Film Editing and Best Sound.

Oppenheimer worldwide, India box office

The film made some great numbers at the box office. As of January 23, 2024, Oppenheimer grossed $327.1 million in the USA and Canada as well as $628.7 million in other territories, taking its worldwide total to $955.8 million, according to Box Office Mojo. At the India box office, the film raked in Rs 157.50 crore in terms of gross collections during its lifetime run, as per film trade portal Sacnilk.

Oppenheimer story, cast

Directed by Christopher Nolan, the film focuses on the life of American nuclear scientist J Robert Oppenheimer and his role in the development of the atomic bomb. Oppenheimer is based on the 2005 biograph American Prometheus by Kai Bird and Martin J Sherwin.

The film features Cillian Murphy, Emily Blunt, Matt Damon, Robert Downey Jr, Florence Pugh, Josh Hartnett, Rami Malek and Kenneth Branagh in significant roles. The film has an IMDb rating of 8.4/10 and an audience score of 93 per cent on Rotten Tomatoes.

