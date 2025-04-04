Will ACP Pradyuman aka Shivaji Satam die in CID season 2 or is it just a plot twist? Here's what we know so far

In a dramatic development for CID fans, the iconic character ACP Pradyuman, played by veteran actor Shivaji Satam, is set to meet his demise on the popular Sony TV show. The episode, already filmed, is expected to air soon, marking a significant turning point in the series. This storyline comes as a surprise to viewers, given the character's longstanding role in the show since its initial launch in 1998.

Related Articles

Actor Tigmanshu Dhulia returns to the series as Barbussa, a character known for his ruthlessness, who plants a bomb targeting the CID team. The bomb blast results in the tragic death of ACP Pradyuman, while other team members survive.

This plot twist aims to deliver a major shock to the audience, with producers keeping further details under wraps to maintain suspense. "The team recently shot the episode, which will go on air in a few days. As of now, not many details have been shared as the makers want this to be a big shocker for fans," a source revealed.

While CID has a history of characters returning after their apparent deaths, sources indicate there are no immediate plans for ACP Pradyuman's revival. The decision might depend on the viewers' reactions to this unexpected change. The series, which has been a staple of Indian television, has captivated audiences with its portrayal of police adventures and investigative drama.

Shivaji Satam, in a previous discussion, highlighted the appeal of CID, noting its depiction of police officers as heroic figures embodying good values.

"Most people, especially youngsters, always imagine having heroes in their lives. And police officers are people we look up to and have imbibed good values from. So, when you see their stories on screen, in such a larger-than-life scenario, it makes for a great watch. Also, these characters are absolutely human -- they don't fly or jump, but are just good at their jobs," Satam stated.

Having been re-launched earlier this year on Sony TV, CID continues to attract viewers both on traditional television and streaming platforms like Netflix. The show's influence extends to an animated spin-off, CID Squad – Naye Yug Ka Naya CID, demonstrating its enduring popularity. With ACP Pradyuman's impending exit, the show's creators aim to keep the audience engaged with fresh and unpredictable narratives.