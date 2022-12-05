‘Would hurt us seeing him in trouble’: Aamir Khan opens up on father Tahir Hussain’s financial woes

Bollywood actor Aamir Khan said his father and producer Tahir Hussain faced financial hurdles at a time when films got stuck and eventually flopped. He added there would be calls from moneylenders and his father would tell them his film is on hold as the actors are not allotting dates.

The superstar, who had given an interview to the Humans of Bombay, noted: "The thing that would trouble us most was seeing our father. Because he was a very simple man. Maybe he didn’t have enough sense that he should not have taken so much loan. So it would hurt us seeing him in trouble. Because lenders used to call us. We would hear him fighting with people on the phone, telling them ‘what can I do, my film is on hold. Tell the actors to allot dates.’ ”

He was last seen in the comedy-drama Laal Singh Chaddha, which bombed at the box office. The film was an official adaptation of the 1994 Oscar-winning film Forrest Gump, which featured Tom Hanks and Robin Wright in lead roles. The film was originally written by Erin Roth and adapted into Hindi by National Award-winning actor Atul Kulkarni.

Laal Singh Chaddha features Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Manav Vij, and Mona Singh in significant roles. The film also marked Naga Chaitanya or Chaitanya Akkineni’s Bollywood debut. Laal Singh Chaddha managed to collect around Rs 60 crore at the box office and was made at a budget of around Rs 180 crore. The film is currently available on Netflix.

