Yash birthday: KGF Chapter 2 makers share new poster on Kannada star's bdy

Kannada actor Yash, who is celebrating his 36th birthday today, received a special gift from the makers of his upcoming film, KGF: Chapter 2. To mark the occasion, Hombale Films unveiled a new poster featuring the star which is going viral on all social media platforms

The makers have also confirmed that the release date of KGF: Chapter 2 has not been postponed. The film will release worldwide on April 14, 2022. The movie will be released in Hindi, Kannada, Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam languages and has been postponed multiple times due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Caution Danger ahead ! Birthday wishes to our ROCKY BHAI," wrote the makers of KGF: Chapter 2 on Twitter.

The new poster features Yash's character Rocky as he stands next to a "Caution: Danger Ahead" sign with an intense look on his face. The words "Rocking Star Happy Birth Day Yash" are engraved in the background of the new poster.

The makers also shared a video of Yash's iconic on-screen moments to mark the superstar's 36th Birthday.

"He came, he saw, he conquered.Happy B'day to the modest, ever charming Rockstar of the nation @TheNameIsYash. The inimitable powerhouse of the screen.We wish to create many stunning Masterpiece with you, our Juggernaut. World loves you. Let the madness begin!," wrote Hombale Films

About KGF: Chapter 2

KGF: Chapter 2 is the second installment of the two-part series; it is a sequel to the 2018 film K.G.F: Chapter 1. The film stars Yash, Sanjay Dutt, Srinidhi Shetty, Raveena Tandon and Prakash Raj.

The film is written and directed by Prashanth Neel, and produced by Vijay Kiragandur under the banner Hombale Films.

