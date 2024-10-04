Yash Raj Films announces release of 'Alpha': First female-Led YRF spy-verse film

Yash Raj Films (YRF) has officially announced the release of Alpha, a phenomenal addition to the YRF Spy Universe, which will be hitting the theatre worldwide on December 25, 2025. This film marks a significant milestone as the first female-led installment in the franchise.

Starring acclaimed actress Alia Bhatt alongside rising star Sharvari, Alpha promises to deliver an exhilarating spy adventure as the duo portrays elite agents navigating a world of intrigue and suspense.

Directed by Shiv Rawail and produced by Aditya Chopra, Alpha aims to be a visual treat, showcasing stunning action sequences complemented by unexpected plot twists. "With Alpha, Aditya Chopra is expected to create an unforgettable holiday experience that combines intense action and surprising moments," stated a YRF spokesperson.

The movie, apart from the female leads, the film is also expected to cast Bollywood actors Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol and Hrithik Roshan, according to the reports.

YRF's announcement comes on the heels of impressive financial success, reporting a remarkable 2.5-fold increase in revenue for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2023, which soared to Rs 1,508 crore. This surge is largely attributed to the blockbuster performance of Pathaan, starring Shah Rukh Khan.