‘Your support has been a beacon of hope’: Designer Rohit Bal pens gratitude note for friends, says he is recovering

Fashion designer Rohit Bal issued a statement on December 12, providing an update on his health after spending weeks in the intensive care unit of Medanta hospital in Gurugram. In the statement, Rohit expressed his gratitude for the overwhelming love and prayers he received from friends and family, describing it as a source of hope and strength during his healing process.

"I am deeply touched by your outpouring of love and prayers during my illness. Your support has been a beacon of hope and strength, helping me on my journey to recovery," Rohit wrote on Instagram.

“As I heal, I am reminded of the resilience of our bond and our shared dreams. Our brand remains strong, and I assure you, the show must go on. Your faith in our vision is the driving force behind its continued success,” the designer added.

“Thank you for being my light in these challenging times. Let’s keep moving forward with hope and courage,” he concluded.

Bal sustained a heart attack in 2010, which necessitated an emergency angioplasty. According to reports, he was hospitalised in November 2022 due to his alcohol addiction, and doctors had to flush alcohol from his system.

Speaking about Bal's health, Dr Praveen Chandra at the hospital said, "It was giving him trouble, so he was taken to Moolchand hospital near his house. He was later shifted to Medanta as they know his medical history. He is on life support in ICU but we are hoping that he will recover."

Hailing from Kashmir, Rohit Bal stands as one of India's renowned fashion designers, celebrated for his flamboyant designs and a clientele that includes Bollywood stars.

A graduate of St. Stephen's College, Rohit honed his skills in fashion designing at NIFT, Delhi. His creations have adorned international celebrities, with the likes of Pamela Anderson, Uma Thurman, Cindy Crawford, and Naomi Campbell showcasing his designs.

