Zero movie: News, Review, Ticket booking, Songs, Trailer and Box Office Collection

Shah Rukh Khan's much-awaited movie, Zero, has finally hit the silver screen on December 21. Directed by Aanand L Rai of Tanu Weds Manu fame, Zero has been made on a budget of Rs 200 crore. Zero has been produced by Red Chillies Entertainment. Zero has opened to mixed critical reviews, with audiences praising the offbeat plot of the movie.

News

Even before its release, fake handles of film critics pushed out reviews of Zero. "All that glitters is NOT gold... Holds true for #Zero... Some engrossing moments in the first hour, that's about it... Formula-ridden plot, screenplay of convenience, shoddy direction are the main culprits (sic)," tweeted a fake Taran Adarsh account. A fake Anupama Chopra account said: Done with Zero screening. It's beautifully written, acted & crafted movie. It's certainly one of the best movies of the year. Everything's in place: the direction, cinematography, VFX, music & especially acting. Zero Review- Complete family entertainer with emotions as its USP (sic).

A fake Barack Obama handle tweeted, "Watched Zero Today @iamsrk u have done an Outstanding Performance and What a Lovely Rollercoaster ride of Emotions In The Movie . Wish U all The Best for this."

The official account of Bauua Singh, the character played by SRK in the movie, eventually tweeted, "Ama yaar abhi tak picture humne kisi ko dikhayi nahi, ye review kahan se aa gaye? Itta bhi mat pheko ki lapeta hi na jaaye!"

Moreover, minutes after the first shows of Zero started, people recorded Shah Rukh Khan's entry scene and posted it on Twitter. These tweets have been since taken down.

Review

While the movie has some stellar names attached to it, it has failed to cash in on them. Director Aanand L Rai's Zero starts off strong with believable events but soon aims too high for its own good. The second half of the movie is aimless, scattered, and borderline fantastical. Tigmanshu Dhulia as the father, Shah Rukh Khan as Bauua Singh, Sheeba Chaddha as the mother and Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub as Bauua's pal, Guddu stand out in a rather insipid tale.

Rating: 2/5

Read Zero review here: Shah Rukh Khan, Anushka-starrer falls flat on its face as it aims for the stars

Ticket booking

Moviegoers can book Zero tickets from the ticket counters or can book it online on platforms such as BookMyShow, Paytm, Amazon Pay and MobiKwik. Cashback offers on booking of Zero movie tickets are also available.

Ticket prices start from as much as Rs 200. Zero has a duration of 165 minutes.

Songs

The most popular song of Zero doing the rounds is Mere Naam Tu, sung by Abhay Jodhpurkar. The song has been written by Irshad Kamil and music has been composed by Ajay-Atul. The song was released on November 22.

The second song that made way into social media is Issaqbaazi, sung by Sukhwinder Singh and Divya Kumar. The song has been written by Irshad Kamil and music has been composed by Ajay-Atul. Released on December 3, Issaqbaazi made waves as it featured both Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan.

Trailer

The trailer for Zero dropped on November 2. It went viral as soon as it released. The Zero trailer already has 2 million hits.

Box office collection

Trade analysts believe that Zero is going to make around Rs 25 crore to Rs 30 crore on its opening day. Since Zero is releasing on a usual Friday and not during an extended weekend or on a national holiday, the collections are not likely to surpass Aamir Khan's Thugs of Hindostan's first day collections.

Read our box office prediction here.