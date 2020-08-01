Sushant Singh Rajput case: Rhea Chakraborty breaks down in latest video

Actress Rhea Chakraborty, who is being accused of harassing and abetting the suicide of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, has released a video. This is the first video that Chakraborty has released since Sushant's family leveled abetment and harassment charges against her.

In the video that is all over social media, the actress says, "I have immense faith in God and the judiciary. I believe that I will get justice even though a lot of horrible things are being said about me in the electronic media. I refrain from commenting on the advice of my lawyers. Satyamev Jayate. The Truth Shall Prevail."





Sushant Singh Rajput's father KK Singh filed a complaint against Rhea on July 25 in Patna, following which the Bihar Police filed an FIR. He had accused Rhea of harassing Sushant and amassing Rs 15 crore from the late actor's account. Upon Sushant Singh Rajput's father's complaint, a four-member team of Bihar Police went to Mumbai to investigate the case.

Meanwhile, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has lodged a money laundering case against Rhea Chakraborty and her family. In an interview with India Today, Sushant's ex-girlfriend Ankita Lokhande questioned Rhea and questioned why she left the actor when she knew he was not well.

Sushant and Rhea were in a live-in relationship for almost a year before the actor allegedly committed suicide on June 14, according to the latter's petition in the Supreme Court. She also mentioned in her petition that Sushant was depressed and that she left his home temporarily and moved to her Santacruz residence on June 8.

