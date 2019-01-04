Simmba Box Office Collection Day 7: Ranveer Singh-Sara Ali Khan's film earns Rs 200 crore in just a week

Ranveer Singh-Sara Ali Khan's Simmba continues to rule the box office - both overseas and at home. Somehow, this kind of box office collections were expected from Rohit Shetty, whose past seven films have proven to be hits and crossed Rs 100 crore at the box office.

Rohit Shetty's latest hit Simmba opened to Rs 20.72 crore on its first day, following with Rs 23.33 on Saturday, Rs 31.02 crore on Sunday, Rs 21.24 crore on Monday, Rs 26 crore on Tuesday, Rs 14.49 crore on Wednesday and Rs 11.78 crore on Thursday, taking the total India collection to Rs 150.81 crore approximately.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh also mentioned that Simmba box office collections reached Rs 50 crore on its third day, Rs 100 crore on its fifth day and Rs 150 crore on its seventh day in India.

Additionally, till Wednesday Simmba had made Rs 55.06 crore in the overseas box office, taking the collection to more than Rs 200 crore worldwide. According to Adarsh, Simmba has performed very well in USA-Canada, UAE-GCC and Australia. In fact, apart from Padmaavat, Sanju and 2.0, Simmba became the fourth Indian movie to earn Australian $1 million, that too in seven days.

Remake of Telugu hit, Temper, Simmba revolves around the life of a corrupt cop, Sangram Bhalerao who is transferred to Miramar Police Station in Goa - turf of drug lord Durva Ranade, played by Sonu Sood. As a man of no principles, Bhalerao gets enlisted by Ranade to run his turf smoothly. However, when medical student Akruti Dave, Bhalerao's assumed sister, is raped and murdered, things turn unsavoury between the two men.

Simmba stars Ranveer Singh, Sara Ali Khan, Sonu Sood, Ashutosh Rana, Ashwini Kalsekar, Sulbha Arya and Vijay Patkar, with cameo roles by Ajay Devgn, Tusshar Kapoor, Kunal Khemu, Shreyas Talpade and Arshad Warsi.

Ranveer Singh, who witnessed a brilliant year in 2018, is gearing up for his next movie, Gully Boy. The trailer of the Zoya Akhtar directorial was released on January 4. Gully Boy has Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in the lead, along with Kalki Koechlin.

