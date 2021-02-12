'Washed dishes in evening, worked at call centre at night': Miss India 2020 runner up Manya Singh

VLCC Femina Miss India 2020 runner up Manya Omprakash Singh's story is one of grit, sheer determination and hardwork.. Manya Singh, who was born in Uttar Pradesh's Kushinagar district, is the daughter of an auto rickshaw driver.

While her family was elated at her success, Manya did not forget what it took for her to achieve this feat. In a lengthy Instagram post, Singh has talked about her struggles from her parents having to mortgage jewellery to pay off exam fees to her working as a dishwasher. She also shared images of her family and her home in this post.

The caption read, "I've spent numerous nights without food and sleep. I've spent many afternoons walking for miles on end. My blood, sweat and tears have amalgamated into courage to pursue my dreams. Being a rickshaw driver's daughter, I never had the opportunity to attend school as I had to start working in my teens. All the clothes I had were hand-me-downs. I yearned for books, but luck wasn't in my favour. Eventually, my parents mortgaged whatever little jewellery my mother had to ensure that I paid my exam fees in order to earn a degree."

She added, "My mother has suffered a lot to provide for me. At 14, I ran away from home. I somehow managed to complete my studies in the day, became a dishwasher in the evening, and worked at a call centre at night. I've walked hours to reach places so I could save the rickshaw fare. I am here today at the VLCC Femina Miss India 2020 stage to uplift my father, my mother and my young brother and to show the world that all is possible if you are committed to yourself and your dreams."





Along with Manya, Manika Sheoknad was crowned Miss Grand India 2020.Winner of VLCC Femina Miss India World 2020 is Manasa Varanasi from Telangana.

