Happy Hug Day 2021: Wishes, Messages, WhatsApp and Facebook Status, Images, Quotes to share with your partner

February 12 is celebrated all over the world as Hug Day. It falls three days ahead of Valentine's Day i.e February 14. It is the sixth day of Valentine's Week and falls after Rose Day, Propose Day, Chocolate Day, Teddy Day and Promise Day. As the name suggests, this day is all about giving your loved ones a nice big hug as a comforting hug is worth a thousand words.Since the COVID-19 is still a threat, hugging people might not be the best idea in today's socially-distanced world. This year hugging loved might not even be possible for some. If you are not able to hug someone on this day, no need to worry. Here we have a collection of Wishes, WhatsApp and Facebook Status, Quotes and Images that you can send to your loved ones as a substitute for a nice big hug.

2021 Hug Day Wishes and Messages

A hug from me, even though I'm away, In my heart I'm right by your side, And, here's a hug from me, To say, I love you lots, sweetheart, Happy Hug Day!

Sending you a virtual bear hug your way. May your year be full of warmth and good vibes.

Your hugs heal me every day. They are pure, beautiful, warm and lovely. Hug you back! Love you.

I wish I could have you in my arms every day. Sending warm hugs to you. Happy Hug Day Partner!

Wish I could hug you tight and shower you with my kisses every day. Happy hug day, my love!

Love me, kiss me, and wrap me in your charming hugs because they make my day. Happy Hug Day.

A tight hug from you fuels my heart. Nothing feels better than your hug. Happy hug day 2021

A romantic hug is the best way of telling someone how much you love them. Happy Hug Day!

2021 Hug Day WhatsApp and Facebook Status

Sending you a Hug and a Kiss to make you smile and to say, I'm thinking of you and I miss you! Happy Hug Day!

Give me a tight hug and promise me you will never leave me. Happiest Hug Day!

WANT A HUG. Not just a normal hug, one of those tight hugs that take my breath away, Give me butterflies, and make me smile like crazy.

There is something in a simple hug, That always warms the heart. It welcomes us back home, And makes it easier to say goodbye. Happy Hug Day!

Koi Kahe Isse Jaadu Ki Jhappi,Koi Kahe Isse Pyaar... Mauka Khubsurat, Aa Gale Lagja Mere Yaar... Happy Hug Day ! Bole Toh Hug Day Mubarak

The thought of having you in my arms or hugging you gives me goosebumps and trust me that's the most amazing feeling. Happy hug day my Love!

No matter how bad my day is, your hug makes everything feel so good. Happy hug day My love.

Your hug is more important to me than anything else in this world. Happy Hug Day!

2021 Hug Day Quotes

"Thank you for standing by my side when times were hard, thank you for making me laugh when I didn't even want to smile.Happy Hug Day!"

"A sweet friend is like a pillow... When you are tired you sleep on it, When you, are sad you drop tears on it, When you are angry you punch it and, When you, are happy you hug it.Happy Hug Day to my sweetest friend!"

"I have learned that there is more power in a good strong hug than in a thousand meaningful words"

"Let Me Live And Die In Your Arms.Just Like This, Let Me Continue To Love You. Let Me Live And Die In Your Arms. Happy Hug day!"

2021 Hug Day Images

Also read: Happy Promise Day 2021: Wishes, Messages, WhatsApp and Facebook status, Quotes to share with your partner

Also Read: Happy Valentine's week 2021: Check out all special days with date

Also Read: Happy Teddy Day 2021: Wishes, Messages, WhatsApp and Facebook status, Quotes to share with your partner

Also Read: Happy Chocolate Day 2021: Check out Chocolate Day Wishes, Messages, Quotes, Images