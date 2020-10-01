When Abhishek Bachchan was asked if he smoked 'hash'

With all the talk about drugs in the news currently, it was only a matter of time till someone dragged another actor into it. An upbeat Abhishek Bachchan who shared the news of theatres reopening from October 15 faced his fair share of trolls. Then when a Twitter user asked him, "Hash hain kya?", the actor had the perfect clapback for this unusual question.

Abhishek Bachchan spoke about how an actor's career is eventually at the hands of the audience. He said that they can only hope and try to work to the best of their abilities. To which, a Twitter user asked him about hash. "No! Sorry. Don't do that. But will be very happy to help you and introduce you to Mumbai Police, am sure they will be very happy to learn of your requirements and will assist you," he quipped.

No! Sorry. Donât do that. But will be very happy to help you and introduce you to @MumbaiPolice am sure they, will be very happy to learn of your requirements and will assist you. ðð½ð¨ð â Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) September 30, 2020

Son of legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan has always been at the receiving end of social media trolling for not being a big star like his father. But Junior Bachchan has always been seen taking all that hate in good humour. Upon sharing the news of cinemas reopening, a troll commented that Bachchan Jr would still be 'jobless'. "That, alas, is in your (the audiences) hand. If you don't like our work, we won't get our next job. So we work to the best of our abilities and hope and pray for the best," he replied.

Then someone asked how he managed to get any roles after Drona -- his 2008 film that sank without a trace. In a very honest reply, Bachchan said, "I didn't. Was dropped from a few films and it was very difficult to get cast. But we live in hope and keep trying, hoping and working towards our goals. You have to get up everyday and fight for your place under the sun. Nothing in life comes easy. Jab tak jeevan hain, sangharsh hain."

I didnât. Was dropped from a few films and it was very difficult to get cast. But we live in hope and keep trying, hoping and working towards our goals. You have to get up everyday and fight for your place under the sun. Nothing in life comes easy. à¤à¤¬ à¤¤à¤ à¤à¥à¤µà¤¨ à¤¹à¥ , à¤¸à¤à¤à¤°à¥à¤· à¤¹à¥à¥¤ â Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) September 30, 2020

His humility and honesty has been winning him praises from all quarters. Twitter is abuzz with his fans and colleagues commending him for being humble. His fans have been inundating him with praise for his roles in Guru, Yuva, Paa, Sarkar, Delhi-6, Raavan and his latest show Breathe: Into the Shadows.

