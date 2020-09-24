'Why hasn't NCB summoned Kangana Ranaut who admitted to taking drugs,' asks Nagma

Actor and Congress leader Nagma has questioned Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on why it has not summoned Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut who has admitted to taking drugs in the past.

Nagma condemned NCB's investigation process for sharing the probe information with media. According to Nagma, NCB is trying to malign the image of top actresses.

In a tweet, Nagma wrote, "Why has the NCB not summoned Kangana Ranaut who has admitted to have taken drugs. If they could summon other actresses on basis of whatsapp chat ?? Hypocrite and is this the duty of NCB to leak out information to Press and malign the image of only female top actresses 56 inch".





Nagma's remarks against Kangana has come after NCB summoned actor Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan, Shraddha Kapoor and Rakul Preet Singh on Bollywood's alleged links with drug dealers.

Recently, a video featuring Kangana Ranaut went viral on social media platforms, where the actor admitted that she became a drug addict once. The video was originally shared by Kangana on her Instagram account in March this year.

The NCB is exploring the drug angle as part of the probe into the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

