Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress Divya Bhatnagar dies of COVID-19 at 34

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress Divya Bhatnagar succumbed to novel coronavirus early morning today at the age of 34. She was admitted to SevenHills hospital on November 26 in Mumbai and was put on a ventilator after her condition worsened.

The actress was a high blood pressure patient and was also suffering from pneumonia. Her mother and brother came all the way from Delhi to Mumbai once they got to know about her exacerbating health condition.

Her colleagues such as Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Shilpa Shirodkar extended their condolences to the actress and her bereaved family on social media. Devoleena had shared her photos with the late actress and penned an emotional note saying that Bhatnagar will be missed.





Shilpa Shirodkar also shared a picture with Bhatnagar and wrote, "I'm so so so heartbroken. RIP my dearest Divya (sic)."

She was shooting for the SAB TV comedy show Tera Yaar Hoon Main when she had to be rushed to a hospital. On the work front, Bhatnagar was known for her performances in shows like Udaan, Sanskaar, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Vish, Jeet Gayi Toh Piyaa More and Sanware Sabko Preeto among several others.

