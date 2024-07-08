Anant-Radhika sangeet: Isha Ambani looks resplendent in sequinned lehenga. See pics here

Since the commencement of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding celebrations, Isha Ambani has been prominently featured for her fashionable appearances. Whether at the pre-wedding festivities or the Garba night, Isha's impeccable style has been a highlight at every event. And when it was time for her younger brother’s sangeet, Isha naturally continued to shine.



The beauty was seen wearing not one or two but three different outfits at the sangeet and wreaked havoc with her fashionable style. First she was seen setting the stage on fire wearing a lehenga, then she wore a royal blue saree. But, as soon as Isha came wearing a lehenga decorated with crystals, her style overshadowed the other two looks.

For Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's sangeet, Isha chose a custom-made metallic crusted sequin lehenga by Manish Malhotra. Isha was styled by celebrity stylist Anita Shroff Adajania. Isha’s lehenga was silver, while the green blouse also had a silver touch. This asymmetrical one shoulder blouse was detailed with green emeralds, Swarovski silver crystals, mirror and sequin work. Half of it from the front was green, while the sleeve part was silver. She completed her look with smokey eyes, nude pink lips and soft wavy curls.

The sequin lehenga has been finished with silver Swarovski crystals as well as mirror work. All the mirrors and crystals are square shaped. This is giving a wonderful blingy effect to the lehenga and it is also enhancing Isha’s beauty.

Isha styled her silver and green shiny look with emerald jewellery, which looked perfect with this look. She was seen wearing a green emerald choker and matching earrings, and she styled three big diamond rings on each hand. Not only this, the beauty also wore a three-layer bangle style diamond bracelet. Which made her look even more stunning.