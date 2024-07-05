Radhika Merchant dazzles in custom Manish Malhotra lehenga, sister-in-law Isha Ambani goes full Mumtaz mode

Ahead of her grand wedding, Radhika Merchant celebrated her Mameru ceremony on Wednesday night. The Gujarati ritual has the bride-to-be’s maternal uncles gifting her jewelry and clothes. The ceremony was held at the Ambani residence in Mumbai.

Photos and videos from the ceremony are being widely circulated online. Marking the commencement of her wedding rituals at the opulent Antilia, Radhika wore a multicolor lehenga which was custom-created by Manish Malhotra, featuring ghaghra crafted from 35 meters of bandhej fabric, with intricate gold zardozi embroidery.

Adding to its charm, the lehenga featured borders embroidered with a shloka dedicated to Durga Maa, lending a divine touch to the ensemble. According to Manish Malhotra, the design of Radhika's choli drew inspiration from a vintage koti, adding a nostalgic element to her overall look.

Radhika Merchant complemented her exquisite ensemble with royal gold jewellery, including a choker, matching earrings, maang teeka, bangles, and a stunning hair accessory intricately woven into her braided hair. Rhea Kapoor said in an Instagram post that the jewellery, in fact, belonged to Radhika's mother, Shaila Merchant. The groom-to-be Anant Ambani complimented his fiancee by wearing a pyjama set in similar colors.

Shloka, Isha pick traditional outfits for ceremony

Isha Ambani wore a custom look by Arpita Mehta which is a tribute to the ancient Gujarati art of Bandhani, with its exquisite bandhs and intricate designs. Styled by Anaita Shroff Adajania, Isha Ambani wore a toasted orange and rose gold saree by Arpita Mehta. Accessorising her modern saree with a chic twist, Isha wore a suite of polki diamonds and emeralds, featuring a jaw-dropping choker and matching jhumka earrings.

Shloka Ambani shimmered in a custom lehenga by Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla, echoing the event’s pink and orange theme. Her sequined lehenga blouse with puff sleeves was a modern classic. However, it was her statement jewellery – a four-layered necklace with pearls and diamonds – that truly stole the show. She hogged attention for her stunning look and minimal make-up. She looked absolutely radiant.