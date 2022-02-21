Anmol-Khrisha wedding: Mukesh Ambani’s family, Bachchans attend ceremony; see pics

Anmol Ambani and Khrisha Shah’s wedding was a star-studded affair. Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani’s family and the Bachchan family attended the wedding. Members of the Ambani family – Nita Ambani, Akash Ambani and Isha Ambani attended Jai Anmol Ambani’s wedding.



Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan and his family members including Jaya Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Shweta Bachchan and Navya Naveli Nanda attended the wedding. Shweta shared a couple of glimpses from the festivities on her Instagram page.

Tina Ambani and Anil Ambani’s son Anmol Ambani tied the knot with Khrisha Shah on Sunday. The wedding took place at Ambani’s family home – Sea Wind -- located at Mumbai’s Cuffe Parade area. Anmol and Khrisha got engaged in December 2021 in an intimate affair which was attended by the couple’s close friends and family members.



Anmol and Khrisha met each through their families and decided to spend a lot of time together before deciding to get married. “Their connect wasn’t instant or the regular love at first sight story. They were matched through their families and initially spent a lot of time getting to know each other. Anmol was drawn towards how focused Khrisha was towards her social activism and the causes she supports,” a close family friend was quoted by India Today as saying.



