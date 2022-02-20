Who is Khrisha Shah? Anil Ambani's to be daughter-in-law

Industrialist Anil Ambani's elder son Anmol Ambani is set to marry entrepreneur Khrisha Shah. The couple's pre-wedding festivities started on Friday with many celebrities including Jaya Bachchan, her daughter Shweta Bachchan Nanda, and Reema Jain in attendance.

The pictures of Anmol and Khrisha's Mehendi celebrations have been doing the rounds on the internet. The couple reportedly got engaged in December last year.

As the photos of Khrisha Shah went viral on social media platforms, netizens have been very interested in knowing more about Anil Ambani's to be daughter-in-law.

Who is Khrisha Shah?

Born and raised in Mumbai, Khrisha is a social worker and entrepreneur who holds a degree in Social Policy and Development from the London School of Economics. She also has studied Political Economics at the University of California.

Khrisha worked at Accenture in the UK for some time but returned to India to become an entrepreneur.

She also initiated a mental health campaign with the name of #Lovenotfea concerning mental health problems during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Khrisha is the founder of Dysco, a social network company, specialising in 'Creative Collaboration, International Networking and Community Building".

According to information on the company's LinkedIn profile, the company is "a professional networking platform and community bringing people, businesses and brands together online and offline."

Her father is a businessman and her mother was into fashion designing. Although not a top business family, Khrisha's family is a self-arranged one.

Tina Ambani had earlier shared a photo of Anmol and Khrisha on her Instagram handle.

"Wishing you light and love, hope and happiness in 2022; a beautiful, healthy & blessed new year with new beginnings and the love of those you hold dear, from our family to yours," she wrote in the caption.

Here's is the picture Tina Ambani posted on her Instagram handle. Khrisha Shah can be seen in the photo along with the Ambani family.

Khrisha Shah-Anmol Ambani's pre-wedding festivities' pictures

India Today has accessed inside photos from Anmol and Khrisha's pre-wedding festivities. The bride-to-be wore a lehenga choli and statement jewellery and Anmol can be seen in a kurta set.

Anmol's mother Tina Ambani wore a saree she accessorised with statement jewellery for the mehendi ceremony held on Friday. Anil Ambani can also be seen in the pictures wearing a kurta set. Many celebrities comprising Reema Jain, Jaya Bachchan and her daughter Shweta were part of the events.

Here are the pictures:-

Jaya Bachchan and Shweta Bachchan Nanda also posed with Tina Ambani at Anmol's Mehendi ceremony. "Ft my Mamacitas," Shweta posted on her Instagram handle.