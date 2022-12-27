Ashneer Grover’s 'Doglapan', Ankur Warikoo’s 'Get Epic Shit Done' among top 30 bestselling books on Amazon in 2022

Top 30 best-selling books on Amazon 2022: Former Shark Tank India judge Ashneer Grover and finfluncer Ankur Warikoo had quite the year as both their books featured among top 30 selling books on Amazon in 2022. Ashneer Grover’s book Doglapan was the third highest-selling book in India on Amazon in 2022 whereas Ankur Warikoo’s books, Get Epic Shit Done and DO EPIC SHIT, were on the 17th and 23rd spot, respectively. While Grover’s book and Warikoo’s DO EPIC SHIT have a four-and-a-half star rating out of five, Get Epic Shit Done has a rating of four out of five.

Ashneer Grover’s Doglapan is available on Amazon for Rs 305 in hardcover whereas its Kindle version is available for Rs 289.75. The hardcover version of Warikoo’s Get Epic Shit Done is available for Rs 318 whereas his DO EPIC SHIT sells for Rs 234 on the e-commerce platform. Kindle editions of Get Epic Shit Done and DO EPIC SHIT are available for Rs 302.10 and Rs 150.10 respectively.

Amazon’s listing on Grover’s book said that Doglapan is the “unfettered story of Ashneer Grover- the favourite and misunderstood poster boy of startup India. Raw, gut-wrenching in its honesty and completely from the heart, this is storytelling at its finest.” Ankur Warikoo’s first-ever book DO EPIC SHIT, on the other hand, focuses on Warikoo’s musings about success and failure, self-awareness and personal relationships and money and investing.

The finfluencer’s second book Get Epic Shit Done has been “written as a conversation between a student and a teacher, Get Epic Shit Done answers 36 life questions that you face almost everyday, questions that you need answers to.”

Other top selling books on Amazon this year

Hector Garcia’s Ikigai: The Japanese Secret to a Long and Happy Life, Morgan Housel’s The Psychology of Money, Sudha Murthy’s Grandma’s Bag of Stories, Robert Kiyosaki’s Rich Dad Poor Dad, and Amish Tripathi’s War of Lanka are other books among top 30 bestselling books on Amazon in 2022.

