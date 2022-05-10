Cyclone Asani: 10 flights cancelled at Chennai Airport, all you need to know

Chennai Airport Authority has announced that ten flights at the airport including those from Hyderabad, Vishakhapatnam, Jaipur and Mumbai stood cancelled due to severe cyclonic storm Asani. It added that passengers have been informed about it yesterday, news agency ANI reported.

The Met Department predicted light to moderate rainfall across parts of West Bengal, Andhra Pradesh and Odisha with the probability of the severe cyclonic storm ‘Asani’ recurving. It also predicted heavy rainfall at isolated places is likely over coastal Odisha and adjoining coastal West Bengal.

The weather monitoring agency also predicted that the gale speed would gradually decrease to 80-90 kmph gusting to 100 kmph over westcentral and adjoining northwest Bay of Bengal from the evening. The IMD further said, “Squally wind speed reaching 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph is likely along and off north Andhra Pradesh coast.”

This is in line with the local warning centres’ predictions. Vishakhapatnam Cyclone Warning Center Duty Officer Kumar said, “Severe cyclonic storm Asani is over west-central region and adjoining southwest region of Bay of Bengal. It is 330 km south-southeast of Vishakhapatnam. Likely to move further northwest till tonight, thereafter it’ll recurve.”

He added rainfall is likely over northern Andhra Pradesh – Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Vishakhapatnam and East Godavari. Hyderabad Met Centre Director Naga Ratna said Telangana is likely to have thunderstorm with lightning during next two days. Cyclone Asani means ‘wrath’ in Sinhalese and is a name given by Sri Lanka .

(With agency inputs)

