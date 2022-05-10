Asani to weaken into cyclonic storm over 24 hours: Met dept

Severe cyclonic storm Asani is likely to move northwestwards till May 10 night and reach Westcentral Bay of Bengal off North Andhra Pradesh coast and adjoining Odisha coast. The severe cyclonic storm may weaken gradually into a cyclonic storm during next 24 hours, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

“It is very likely to move nearly northwestwards till 10th May night and reach Westcentral Bay of Bengal off North Andhra Pradesh coast and adjoining Odisha coast. Thereafter, it is very likely to recurve north-northeastwards and move towards Northwest Bay of Bengal off North Andhra Pradesh and Odisha coasts. It is very likely to weaken gradually into a cyclonic storm during next 24 hours,” the Met Department said.

The cyclonic storm lay centered over 330 km southeast of Kakinada (Andhra Pradesh), 350 km south-southeast of Vishakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh), 510 km south-southwest of Gopalpur (Odisha) and 590 km south-southwest of Puri (Odisha) at 2:30 am on May 10.

It also forecast light to moderate rainfall across coastal parts of Andhra Pradesh, West Bengal and Odisha from May 10-12. Telangana is also likely to receive thunderstorms with lightning over the next two days under the influence of Asani, Met director Naga Ratna told ANI.

Fishermen have been advised to suspend fishing operations over Westcentral and Bay of Bengal during May 10-11 and over northwest Bay of Bengal from May 10-12. All fishermen at sea have been advised to return back to the coast, as per the Met Department. It has also advised state governments to regulate all offshore activities till May 12.

Also read: Cyclone Asani: Mamata postpones programmes in 2 districts