Cyclone Asani update: Flights, trains cancelled due to cyclonic storm; details here

Several flights and trains have been cancelled due to the cyclonic storm Asani which has gripped parts of southern India. All IndiGo flights including 22 arrivals and 22 departures, and one Air Asia flight from Delhi and Bengaluru each have been cancelled.

Vishakhapatnam Airport Director K Srinivasa Rao told news agency ANI, “Revised status of today’s flight ops in view of Cyclone Asani- All IndiGo flights (22 arrivals plus 22 departures) stand cancelled. Air Asia cancelled one flight from Bengaluru and one from Delhi, decision about evening flights awaited.”

He added that while SpiceJet’s Kolkata-Vishakhpatnam-Kolkata flight stands cancelled, the budget carrier will take a decision on Hyderabad flight by 2 pm. Air India has not yet conveyed about their flight ops, according to Rao.

Not only flights, train services have also been impacted around Vishakhapatnam due to Asani. Six trains have been cancelled whereas one has been rescheduled. The trains that have been cancelled include 07784 Gunture-Repalle, 07785 Repalle-Guntur, 07786 Guntur-Repalle, 07873 Repalle-Tenali, 17267 Kakinada Port-Vishakhapatnam and 17268 Vishakhapatnam-Kakinada Port.

The 17228 Guntur-Dhone train has been rescheduled and will depart from Guntur at 3 pm instead of 1 pm on May 11.

Cyclone Asani forecast

As per the India Meteorological Department (IMD) bulletin dated May 11, the cyclonic storm lay centred about 50 km south-southeast of Machilipatnam (Andhra Pradesh), 150 km southwest of Kakinada (Andhra Pradesh), 290 km southwest of Vishakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh), 530 km southwest of Gopalpur (Odisha) and 640 km southwest of Puri (Odisha) on May 11 at 5:30 am.

The bulletin further noted, “It is very likely to move nearly northwards for next few hours and then north-northeastwards along Narsapur, Yanam, Kakinada, Tuni and Vishakhapatnam coasts during noon to evening of today and emerge into westcentral Bay of Bengal off North Andhra Pradesh coasts by night. It is likely to weaken gradually into a depression by May 12 morning.”

The Met Department also predicted light to moderate rainfall on May 11 and 12 across coastal Andhra Pradesh and heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places including north coastal Andhra Pradesh, coastal areas of Odisha and West Bengal.

It added, “Gale wind speed reaching 75-85 kmph gusting to 95 kmph is prevailing around the system center over Westcentral Bay of Bengal. It would gradually decrease become 65-75 kmph gusting to 75 kmph by today afternoon over the same region. Further, it would decrease to 45-55 kmph gusting to 65 kmph over Westcentral Bay of Bengal on May 12 morning.”

Squally wind speed reaching 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph is likely to continue along and off Odisha coast and West Bengal coast on May 11 and 12. Fishermen have also been warned against venturing into westcentral Bay of Bengal along and off Andhra Pradesh and Odisha coasts on May 11 and into Northwest Bay of Bengal till May 12. The Met Department advised state governments to suspend fishing operations over westcentral Bay of Bengal on May 11 and over northwest Bay of Bengal till May 12. Fishermen out at sea have also been advised to return to coast.

The weather monitoring body has forecast likely damages at Krishna, East and West Godavari, Vishakapatnam districts in Andhra Pradesh and Yanam in Puducherry. These include likely damages to thatched huts, minor damages to power and communication lines due to breaking of tree branches major damages to kutcha roads, minor damages to pukka roads, damages to paddy and standing crops, banana and papaya tree and orchards and inundation of low-lying areas.

The Met Department has suggested people to stay in safe places and avoid areas that have waterlogging problems. If you need to step out, it is advisable to check for traffic congestion on your route and follow traffic advisories issued by authorities concerned.

