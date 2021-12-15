Detox idlis, pani poori icecream: Netizens respond to wacky food combinations

From sandwiches with mile-high layers of cheese to Fanta omelette and momos being served in a kulhad, there is no shortage of wacky food combinations on the Internet. Two more food items – detox idlis or black idlis and pani poori icecream -- have been added to this never-ending list of strange food combinations.

Nagpur-based food bloggers Vivek and Ayesha recently tried detox idli at a food stall in Nagpur. According to these bloggers, these idlis are available at a stall named All About Idli located at Nagpur’s Walker Street from 6:30 am in the morning. They also warned that these idlis are not for pregnant ladies.

The video starts with the street stall vendor ladling the idli batter, which is grayish-black in colour, on a steamer plate. After this, he left the idlis to cook and served them on a plate. He then poured some ghee over these idlis and poured a spice mix on top and some chutney on the side.

The video did not go unnoticed as netizens compared this version of idlis to “a metal scrub” and also asked why idlis can’t be white in colour. A user also wondered that rainbow idlis could be the in thing next year.

Images: Instagram

Meanwhile, a Bengaluru-based food blogger Anjali Dhingra also took to Instagram to share Pani Poori ice cream. She brought it from a restaurant named Dock Frost’D in Bengaluru. She then goes onto taste it and said that it tastes like imli icecream and also asked all the foodies and netizens the eternal question of dahi poori versus paani poori.

Users could not stomach that one of the most popular street food items could be converted into an icecream. Some of them even recommended that Dhingra should try tasting outlandish food combos like chocolate pizza and rasgulla chaat. Another user commented that this tastes both unique and weird at the same time.

