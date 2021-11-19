Farm laws: ‘PM Narendra Modi’s announcement relating to farm laws welcome and statesmanlike move’, says HM Amit Shah

Soon after the Prime Minister Narendra Modi's announcement on farm laws, Home Minister Amit Shah and Education and Skill Development Minister Dharmendra Pradhan backed the PM's announcement today. “PM Narendra Modi’s announcement relating to the farm laws is a welcome and statesman-like move. As the Prime Minister pointed out in his address, the Government of India will keep serving our farmers and always support them in their endeavours,” the Home Minister tweeted.

As the Prime Minister pointed out in his address, the Government of India will keep serving our farmers and always support them in their endeavours. — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) November 19, 2021 What is unique about PM @narendramodi Ji's announcement is that he picked the special day of ‘Guru Purab’ to make this announcement. It also shows there is no other thought except the welfare of each and every Indian for him. He has shown remarkable statesmanship. — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) November 19, 2021 देश के किसानों के एक वर्ग की वेदनाओं का ध्यान रखते हुए आज राष्ट्र के नाम संदेश में प्रधानमंत्री श्री @narendramodi जी ने तीनों नए कृषि कानूनों को वापस लेने की मह्त्वपूर्ण घोषणा की है। आने वाले संसद के शीतकालीन सत्र में इन कानूनों को संवैधानिक रूप से वापस ले लिया जाएगा। — Dharmendra Pradhan (@dpradhanbjp) November 19, 2021

Punjab Congress chief and TV personality Navjot Singh Sidhu said that farmers’ “sacrifice has paid dividends”. He also hailed Prime Minister Modi’s announcement on farm laws as a “step in the right direction”.

“Repealing of black laws a step in the right direction… Satyagrah of Kisan morcha gets historic success…. [Your] sacrifice has paid dividends…. Revival of farming in Punjab through a road map should be the top priority for the Punjab government… accolades,” Sidhu tweeted.

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra took this occasion to remember the “martyrdom of more than 600 farmers” and ~350 days of struggle. She further wrote, “Now you start seeing the defeat in the elections, then suddenly you started to understand the truth of this country – that this country belongs to the farmers, the farmer is the true caretaker of this country and no government can crush the interest of the farmers in this country. Can’t drive.”

600 से अधिक किसानों की शहादत

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal also ripped into the Centre on this occasion and said, “This day will be written in golden letters in India’s history like Independence Day, Republic Day. It’s the victory of democracy, not just farmers’. Govt made all efforts to disrupt anti-farm laws [protests], called them Khalistani, terrorists, but farmers didn’t give up,” Kejriwal said.

He further added that the protesting farmers proved “the Centre eventually will have to listen to the people. Water cannons, lathis dried up and nails melted against farmers’ determination. Govt made all efforts to disrupt the protest but farmers didn’t give up and fought well.”

West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee said that this is farmer’s victory and also offered condolences to all those who lost their loved ones due to these protests. “My heartfelt congratulations to every single farmer who fought relentlessly and were not fazed by the cruelty with which BJP treated you. This is YOUR VICTORY! My deepest condolences to everyone who lost their loved ones in this fight,” Banerjee tweeted. Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel said, “In the end, it (BJP) had to bow down. Modi ji and BJP should apologise to the nation and farmers.”

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK boss MK Stalin and TRS President KT Rama Rao also welcomed the announcement on repealing farm laws.

Ex-President Giani Zail Singh’s Press Secretary Tarlochan Singh also appreciated PM Modi for repealing the farm laws. “It’s a tribute to Guru Nanak ji. Thankful to PM Modi for repealing 3 farm laws. He himself said that they couldn’t convince farmers and had to consider people’s aspirations. Farmers should also return home,” Singh said.

Meanwhile, Anil Ghanwat, a member of the Supreme Court-appointed panel on farm laws, said that the Centre’s decision was the most “regressive” step taken by Prime Minister Modi as he chose politics over farmers’ betterment. He also said that the SC panel had submitted several corrections and solutions over the farm laws but Modi and the BJP chose to backtrack instead of using the SC panel’s recommendations to solve the issue.

