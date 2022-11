Gujarat Election 2022: Full list of BJP candidates

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), on Thursday, announced the first list of 160 candidates for the upcoming elections to the 182-member Gujarat Legislative Assembly. The state polls are scheduled to be held in two phases on December 1 and December 5, this year.

Gujarat is set to witness a triangular battle between the BJP, Congress and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). In 2017’s Gujarat Assembly elections, BJP had bagged 99 seats, while the Congress held 77 and Others 6. Results for the Gujarat Assembly polls will be declared on December 8.

BJP’s this list of candidates was drawn up at a high-level meeting of the BJP chaired by party president JP Nadda. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home minister Amit Shah and Defence minister Rajnath Singh were also present at the meeting.

The list of names includes 64 sitting MLAs and 40 new faces. Out of them, there are 24 Scheduled Tribes (ST) and 13 Scheduled Caste (SC) candidates. The number of women candidates is 14.

However, with there are just four days left for submitting forms for the first phase of elections, candidates for five constituencies - Kutiyana, Bhavnagar East, Dhoraji, Upleta and Choryasi - are yet to be declared.

Five Gujarat ministers are among 38 sitting BJP MLAs who have been denied tickets by the party for the upcoming polls. Gujarat chief minister Bhupendra Patel, along with several of his cabinet ministers - Rushikesh Patel, Jitu Vaghani, Harsh Sanghvi, Jagdish Vishwakarma, Kanu Desai, Kiritsinh Rana and Purnesh Modi - have been retained at their respective constituencies.

Here's the full list of BJP candidates announced so far: