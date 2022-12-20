ICC rates Brisbane's Gabba pitch 'below-average' after Australia vs South Africa test match ends inside 2 days

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has rated the Brisbane pitch as 'below average' after the first Test match between Australia and South Africa ended inside two days. Australian team defeated South Africa by 6 wickets. What raised eyebrows was the fact that 34 wickets fell inside the first 2 days of the series.

No spinners could pick wickets in the game except Nathan Lyon who took 4 wickets in 2 innings.

Throughout the match, Travis Head was the only Australian player to make a half century. On the South African-end, Kyle Verreynne made half century with 64 runs in the first innings.

Emirates ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees member Richie Richardson in his report deemed the pitch as 'below average'.

The report read, "Overall, the Gabba pitch for this Test match was too much in favour of the bowlers. There was extra bounce and occasional excessive seam movement. The odd delivery also kept low on the second day, making it very difficult for batters to build partnerships."

“I found the pitch to be “below average” as per the ICC guidelines since it was not an even contest between bat and ball," the report quoted Richie.

Earlier, spectators present at the stadium reacted in shock to see how the pitch had been prepared.

Currently Australia is at the top of the World Test Championship table and are primed to play the final of the competition in 2023. The team is to visit India for a four-match Test series after they finish their three Tests against South Africa.

