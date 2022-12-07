IPL, Cowin and FIFA World Cup: Google reveals what Indians searched for the most in 2022

Google India has released this year's 'Year in Search' list that shows the top trends on Google Search in the last 12 months. Google has created several categories with keywords such as top searches, what is, how to, movies, near me, and sports events. The Indian Premier League (IPL) was the most searched or Googled keyword in 2022. It is followed by Cowin, FIFA World Cup, Asia Cup, and the ICC T20 World Cup.

In the What is category, Indians heavily searched for 'what is Agneepath scheme', which the government proposed earlier this year for new army recruits. It is followed by NATO, NFT, PFI, and the square root of 4. 2022 was another milestone year for India as more Indians got boosters and COVID-19 jabs. Naturally, users heavily searched for 'how to download vaccine certificate' on the search engine.

In the 'how to' list, other trending searches with this keyword include: How to download PTRC challan, drink pornstar martini, e-shram card, and stop motions during pregnancy. Similarly, the top movies on Google India in 2022 are Brahmastra, KGF Chapter 2, The Kashmir Files, RRR, and Kantara. With the search term 'near me', users search for covid vaccine near me, followed by 'swimming pool near me', 'water park near me', 'movies near me', and 'takeout restaurants open now near me'.

In the news category, singer Lata Mangeshkar and Sidhu Moose Wala's demise rocked Google Search. Other trending news topics in India include Russia Ukraine war, UP election, and Covid-19 cases. Top personalities on Google India in 2022 are BJP leader Nupur Sharma, India President Droupadi Murmu, UK PM Rishi Sunak, absconding businessman Lalit Modi, and Bollywood actor Sushmita Sen.

Lastly, the top searched recipes on Google India in 2022 include Paneer pasanda, modak, sex on the beach, chicken soup, and malai kofta. Google recently revealed top apps and YouTube videos of 2022 earlier this week.

