BCCI announces schedule for home series against Sri Lanka, New Zealand and Australia

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Thursday announced the schedule for the upcoming Mastercard home series against Sri Lanka, New Zealand, and Australia. India’s 2022-23, international home season will commence with a three-match T20I and three-match ODI series against Sri Lanka in January, said Jay Shah, Secretary, BCCI.

The action will then move to a three-match ODI series against New Zealand wherein Hyderabad, Raipur and Indore will play hosts. The second ODI on January 21 will be a marquee ODI for the city of Raipur as they will host their first international fixture. Team India will also play a three-match T20I series against New Zealand.

The Mastercard Australia tour of India for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy will kickstart in Nagpur from February 9. Team India will then play the next three Test matches in Delhi, Dharamsala and Ahmedabad. This will also be the last edition of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy which will be a 4-match Test series feature.

The home series will then conclude in late March with a three-match ODI series that will be held in Mumbai, Vizag and Chennai.