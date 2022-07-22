'I’m overwhelmed': Smriti Irani shares heartwarming video from son's graduation ceremony

Union Cabinet Minister Smriti Irani on Wednesday took to Instagram and shared a video from her son Zohr Irani's graduation ceremony. She posted the short clip in which Zohr Irani's name is being called during the graduation ceremony. Zohr can be seen stepping in the frame with folded hands in the video.



The Woman and Child Development minister wrote that she is too proud, overwhelmed and overjoyed. She also wished him to live to his potential, chase his dreams, to live and love responsibly.

The video has garnered more than 1 lakh views on Instagram and netizens poured in a lot of good wishes, which included actor Tusshar Kapoor who commented, 'Many congratulations.' The post also saw actor Vikrant Massey congratulating the minister and her son.

Irani often shares photos of her family and memories related to them with fans. Last year, she had shared the news to the fans by sharing pictures of her daughter Shanail Irani's engagement.

Smriti Irani and Zubin Irani got married in 2000. They have a son, Zohr, and a daughter, Zoish, together. Irani is also a stepmother to Shanelle, the daughter from her husband's previous marriage.

The union minister was recently given additional charge of the minority affairs ministry after the resignation of Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi.

