'Incident has been taken care of': Thai Smile India speaks up over Bangkok-Kolkata flight brawl incident

After clips of passengers fighting on a Bangkok-Kolkata Thai Smile Airways flight went viral, the airline has taken to social media assuring that the incident has been taken care of. The airline, from its official Twitter account, apologised people for the incident and claimed that its flight crew have already provided support to those affected by the brawl.

"Thai Smile Airways feels sorry for this. We reaffirm that the incident has been taken care of as we followed the flight safety procedures in accordance with international standards. Our flight crews have already provided support to the persons affected by an incident," the airline wrote.

THAI Smile Airways feels sorry for this. We reaffirm that the incident has been taken care of as we followed the flight safety procedures in accordance with international standards. Our flight crews have already provided support to the persons affected by an incident.#THAISmile — THAI Smile India (@THAISmileIndia) December 29, 2022

The video, which has gone viral on social media, shows how a verbal spat on the plane turned ugly as two men started shoving and pointing at each other. One of men can be heard saying 'haath neeche kar (lower your hand)'.

As per the video, soon one of the men, who is dressed in a grey sweatshirt, takes his glasses off and starts slapping the man dressed in a black t-shirt, who is seen to be shielding himself without fighting back. Seconds later, the passengers standing next to the man in the grey sweatshirt also start hitting on the guy in the black shirt.

This on-flight brawl reportedly took place on December 26. While the reason behind the violent scuffle still remains unclear, a few passengers can be seen slapping a man multiple times in the video.

Fellow passengers and the air hostess pacified those involved in the altercation.

The Ministry of Civil Aviation’s Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) took notice of the incident and assured people of proper action in the matter.

Zulfiqar Hasan, DG of BCAS, said that the bureau has sought a detailed report from the concerned authority. "Top BCAS sources also told India Today that no one has come and lodged an official complaint in the matter and thus, they have reached out to the airline and other authorities concerned," he noted.



