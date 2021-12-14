‘Inspired by what you have done in 2021’: Microsoft boss Satya Nadella

As 2021 draws to a close, CEO of Microsoft Satya Nadella decided to take a look back at how the year has been for the US-based tech behemoth. “In a time of great constraints, people continue to use technology to help the world overcome. I am inspired by what you have done in 2021, and optimistic that you will continue to drive change in the chapter ahead,” the US-based tech boss tweeted.

“There is no doubt that 2021 has been a year of hardship and heartbreak for so many across the world. Yet as the year comes to a close, I am filled with optimism for the chapter ahead because every day I’ve had the privilege to see the power of all of you – developers, creators, the changemakers in action,” Nadella says in the video titled 2021 Your purpose in action.

Microsoft CEO also says in this video that organisations are utilising Micosoft’s tools to expand economic opportunity for everyone and also for bringing broadband and digital skills to underserved communities. He added that mixed reality has also been employed to train a new generation of workers and to help the differently abled.

He also elaborated how this technology helped in ensuring equitable access to vaccines and healthcare. Nadella further underscored that he is inspired by the work done to ensure sustainability. “I’m inspired by your work to build a more sustainable future for most finite resource, our planet. From creating new solutions to remove excess carbon to helping indigenous people protect their lands.”

The Washington-based tech mogul also said that we as a society are ushering in a new era of technology which “will redefine nearly every aspect of work and life.” Notably, Nadella had also talked about trends like hybrid work, hyper-connected business, digital business and frequent job switching shaping the world of business in his Microsoft Ignite 2021 Keynote address.

“So let’s talk about the trends that are transforming every company. It starts with a new world of hybrid work. We are seeing change in how we work, when we work and where our work gets done. More and more people are also asking that very fundamental question, why we work. This leads to two challenges that what we call the hybrid paradox, and the great reshuffle,” he said in his Ignite 2021 address. He also added that in case of hybrid, flexibility is key and that productivity are not mutually exclusive.

Nadella talked about “a sweeping business process transformation” being underway with trends like building a hyper-connected business and becoming a digital business. He mentioned that every business process will be collaborative, powered by data and artificial intelligence and will “bridge the digital and physical worlds.”

