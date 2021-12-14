‘SpaceX starting program to take carbon dioxide out of atmosphere’: Elon Musk

Tesla and SpaceX founder and CEO Elon Musk said in a recent tweet that SpaceX is starting a program to take carbon dioxide out of the atmosphere and convert it into rocket fuel. He further added that this will be important for Mars. “SpaceX is starting a program to take carbon dioxide out of atmosphere and turn it into rocket fuel. Please join if interested. Will also be important for Mars,” Musk tweeted.

Will also be important for Mars — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 13, 2021

Meanwhile, SpaceX's Starship will be the world's most powerful launch vehicle to be ever developed and will have the ability to carry in excess 100 metric tonnes to Earth's orbit, according to the rocket company.

“Starship will enter Mars’ atmosphere at 7.5 kilometres per second and decelerate aerodynamically. The vehicle’s heat shield is designed to withstand multiple entries, but given that the vehicle is coming into Mars’ atmosphere so hot, we still expect to see some ablation of the heat shield (similar to wear and tear on a brake pad). The engineering video below simulates the physics of Mars entry to Starship,” it further mentioned.

Earlier this week, a user named Toby Li shared the pictures of SpaceX’s Starbase from January 2019 and November 2021. To this, Musk replied with “Progress”. After this, Li sought updates on Starship from Musk. The Tesla and SpaceX boss noted, “Hopefully, this month, no later than next.”

Progress — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 7, 2021 Hopefully, this month, no later than next — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 7, 2021

Meanwhile, world’s richest man Elon Musk has been chosen as the TIME Magazine’s “2021 Person of the Year”. Apart from being Tesla’s CEO, Musk has also founded SpaceX, leads brain-chip start-up Neuralink and infrastructure firm The Boring Company. TIME profiled him as a “player in robots and solar, cryptocurrency and climate, brain-computer implants to stave off the menace of artificial intelligence and underground tunnels to move people and freight at super speeds.”

