IPL Auction 2022: Five marquee players franchises will gun for

The 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL) Player Auction is all set to begin tomorrow. The two-day auction will be held in Bengaluru on February 12 and February 13, 2022.

In IPL 2022 Auction, 10 franchises will pick their squads from a pool of 590 cricketers, with 370 Indians and 220 overseas players, for the 15th edition of the IPL.

The IPL franchises will try to outbid each other in the IPL Auction in order to get the best players to play for their sides. There are marquee players that all the franchises would be gunning for in IPL Auction 2022. On February 1, IPL's Twitter handle had posted the list of these marquee players. These include both Indian and foreign players. All these players have a base price of Rs 2 crore.

Here are Five Marquee Players available at IPL Auction 2022:

Shikhar Dhawan

The Indian opener has been a start-performer for his side in multiple IPL seasons. He had scored 587 runs last season while playing for Delhi Capitals.

Mohammad Shami

Indian seamer Mohammad Shami was one of the leading wicket-takers last season. He had taken 19 wickets in 14 matches for Punjab Kings.

Faf du Plessis

South African batsman Faf du Plessis has been a run-machine for his side in many IPL seasons. Just last year, he had scored 633 runs for Chennai Super Kings, helping them win the title.

Kagiso Rabada

South African seamer Kagiso Rabada had registered strong performances in the previous two seasons of the IPL with the Delhi Capitals. In 2020, he had taken 30 wickets in a single season of the IPL. In 2021, he took 15 wickets.

David Warner

Opener David Warner had played a key role in Australia winning the ICC T20 World Cup 2021. After playing for Sunrisers Hyderabad for multiple seasons and helping them win in 2016, Warners is now up for auction.

Other Indian players that the franchises would be looking out for are: Shreyas Iyer, R Ashwin, Ajinkya Rahane, Ishan Kishan, Suresh Raina, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Shardul Thakur, Ishant Sharma, Deepak Chahar and Umesh Yadav. While foreign players - Trent Boult, Quinton de Kock, Jason Holder, Jonny Bairstow, Dwayne Bravo, Wanindu Hasaranga and Shakib Al Hasan - are also expected to attract high bids from the franchises.

