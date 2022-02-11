IPL Auction 2022: List of players, time, date; all you need to know

The 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL) Player Auctions, a prelude to the fifteenth season of the league, will see 590 cricketers, with 370 Indians and 220 overseas players, up for grabs among the 10 IPL franchises on February 12 and February 13, 2022, in Bengaluru.

Following the addition of two more franchises, all 10 IPL teams - Team Ahmedabad, Chennai Super Kings, Kolkata Knight Riders, Delhi Capitals, Lucknow Super Giants, Rajasthan Royals, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Sunrisers Hyderabad Mumbai Indians, and Punjab Kings - will be set looking for the most sought-after players for them.

Similar to the previous years, Indian cricketers, led by Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, R Ashwin, Mohammad Shami, Ajinkya Rahane, Ishan Kishan, Suresh Raina, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Shardul Thakur, Ishant Sharma, Deepak Chahar and Umesh Yadav — will hunt for the best overseas talent.

Some of the international players at the auction are Faf du Plessis, Trent Boult, Kagiso Rabada, Quinton de Kock, Jason Holder, Jonny Bairstow, Dwayne Bravo, Wanindu Hasaranga and Shakib Al Hasan.

How does it work

The maximum amount of each IPL team has been raised to Rs 90 crore, from the earlier limit of Rs 85 crore. From each IPL team’s purse, a deduction will be made as per the team's player retention.

While retaining, the first-choice player will cost the team Rs 16 crore, the second choice Rs 12 crore, the third Rs 8 crore, and the fourth Rs 6 crore. However, this can also depend on the players and the franchise’s mutual discussion. Each team can select a maximum of 25 cricketers. Every team needs to have at least 18 players on their side.

Base prices of players for the IPL auction fall in brackets of Rs 1.5 crore, Rs 1 crore, Rs 75 lakh, Rs 50 lakh, Rs 40 lakh, Rs 30 lakh and Rs 20 lakh. 48 players have kept themselves in the highest base price of Rs 2 crore, including Indian stars like Ravi Ashwin, Shikhar Dhawan and Shreyas Iyer.

In addition to this, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has also scrapped the usage of the Right To Match (RTM) card for the upcoming IPL 2022 Auctions as it believes that the RTM card will be unfair for the two new IPL franchises.

Each new team managed to buy three players. Team Ahmedabad bought Hardik Pandya, Shubman Gill and Rashid Khan, while Lucknow Super Giants selected Marcus Stoinis, KL Rahul and Ravi Bishnoi.

In addition to this auction, the eight existing teams also have retained 27 players, with Kolkata Knight Riders, Chennai Super Kings, Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals retaining a maximum of four players.

Where to watch

The 2022 IPL Player Auctions will be streaming live on Disney+ HotStar and also be simultaneously broadcasted on Star Sports Networks starting at around 11 am IST, February 12, 2022.