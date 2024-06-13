J&K terror attack: Shiv Sena seeks cancellation of India-Pakistan match in T20 World Cup

Days after the terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Anand Dubey has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking cancellation of a match between India and Pakistan in the ongoing T20 cricket World Cup.

India won a Group A match against Pakistan on June 9 in New York. There is a possibility for both the teams to face each other in the semi-finals or the final if they both advance further.

In view of the terror attacks, the Shiv Sena Shiv Sena (UBT) spokesperson said, "India should cancel the cricket match with Pakistan in view of ongoing violence." The letter is also marked to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Union Sports and Youth Affairs Minister and Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

Some of Shiv Sena's undivided activists had once dug up the pitch at Wankhede stadium ahead of a India-Pakistan match.

Two days ago, a CRPF jawan was killed and six security personnel were injured during the overnight encounters with terrorists in the districts of Kathua and Doda in Jammu and Kashmir

Before that, nine lives were lost and 33 people were injured as terrorists struck a 53-seater bus carrying pilgrims from Uttar Pradesh in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district. The terrorists opened fire on the vehicle which then fell into a gorge on Sunday evening.

The Jammu and Kashmir Police said the terrorist group Lashkar-e-Taiba is believed to be behind the attack. J&K Lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha on June 10 had announced an ex gratia amounting to Rs 10 lakh each for the next of kin of the deceased and Rs 50,000 each for the injured in the Reasi terror attack