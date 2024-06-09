India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup: Playing 11 prediction, head-to-head, top players, pitch report, weather update and more

The eagerly awaited India-Pakistan clash will be held at the new Nassau County Stadium in New York on Sunday. This Group A match follows Pakistan's shock loss to the USA in their opening game. Babar Azam's team is under pressure to get their campaign back on track. India, led by Rohit Sharma, started their tournament with an eight-wicket win over Ireland at the same venue.

India vs Pakistan Predicted XIs

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Arshdeep Singh

Pakistan: Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Babar Azam (c), Usman Khan, Fakhar Zaman, Shadab Khan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Amir, Naseem Shah

Indian Player to Watch: Rohit Sharma started the World Cup strongly with a half-century against Ireland. His ability to find boundaries on a tough wicket was crucial. A similar performance against Pakistan's pace attack could make India the favorites.

India vs Pakistan Squads

India: Rohit Sharma (captain), Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Siraj, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson, Yuzvendra Chahal

Pakistan: Babar Azam (captain), Saim Ayub, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Fakhar Zaman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Azam Khan, Shadab Khan, Imad Wasim, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Amir, Abbas Afridi, Usman Khan, Abrar Ahmed

Pakistan Player to Watch: Mohammad Amir, crucial in the death overs, kept Pakistan in the game. Returning to the national side after four years, Amir, with his strong record against India, is expected to play a key role in this critical match.

India vs Pakistan Head-to-Head

Matches Played: 12

India: 8

Pakistan: 3

Tied: 1 (India won via bowlout)

India vs Pakistan Pitch Report

The pitch has been criticized for its sluggish nature, but it showed improvement during the Ireland-Canada game. The slow outfield remains a challenge for batters.

India vs Pakistan Weather Report

According to weather.com, Nassau County will experience considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. The temperature will drop to 21°C with a 60% chance of rain.