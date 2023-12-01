KBC contestant's lively interaction with Amitabh Bachchan goes viral on X; netizens call it 'endearing'

A recent episode of the popular quiz-based reality show Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC) went viral on social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter. The episode features a contestant Alolika Bhattacharjee Guha from Kolkata, who shares her unique experiences with the show's host megastar Amitabh Bachchan on the hot seat.

In this video, Alolika can be seen talking about her first flight, hotel stay, financial condition and fitness transformation in a fun, light-hearted manner. She did all of this while chanting 'Jai Ho KBC', leaving the audience and Bachchan in splits.

She also said that her participation in the show fulfilled her mother's wish and her dream of flying on a plane. The contestant also noted that her stay was arranged by the show's organisers, something she could not have been able to afford otherwise.

The almost four-minute-long video of the interaction was shared on X by English Vinglish actor Adil Hussain. "This clip of KBC is so very endearing! Her innocent, joyous state of being is infectious. Amitabh Bachchan sahab is equally amazing... Now watch it and get infected with joy," Hussain wrote while sharing the video on social media.

This clip of #KBC is so very endearing! Her innocent, Joyous State of being is infectious. @SrBachchan Sahab is equally amazing.. Now Watch it and get infected with Joy! pic.twitter.com/5ylvrUGhlH — Adil hussain (@_AdilHussain) December 1, 2023

The video garnered traction on social media within no time as netizens loved the contestant's innocence and lively nature. "Goodness! This is so endearing, truly (sic)," a user wrote on the social media platform.

Goodness! This is so endearing, truly. 😅 — Neeti Roy (@neetiroy) December 1, 2023

Another user appreciated Amitabh Bachchan for the ease with which he interacts with people coming from all kinds of backgrounds and culture. "It is admirable how Mr Bachchan can interact with people from all kinds of backgrounds, culture and make them feel comfortable, engage with them, despite being a mega star himself. It takes great humility to be able to do that (sic)," the user noted.

It is admirable how Mr. Bachchan can interact with people from all kinds of backgrounds, culture & make them feel comfortable, engage with them, despite being a mega star himself. It takes great humility to be able to do that. 🫡 — Pradnya Deo (@pradnyadeo) December 1, 2023 Wow! This is unbelievable! I'm thrilled! Congratulations! 🌟 #wow — Tiffany (@Tiffany80462433) December 1, 2023 😀😀😀Her innocence has invisible hands to touch the hearts directly! God bless her.... — Abrar H. Choudhury (@AbrarHChoudhur3) December 1, 2023

Notably, the megastar also reposted the viral video and wrote, "Jai Ho."

The contestant won the Fastest Finger First round by alphabetising four letters of the Hindi varnamala correctly. She went onto win Rs 12,50,000 in the show.

